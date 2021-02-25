It is a proven fact that milk and dairy products are a great source of Vitamin D. Why aren’t we talking more about that during this difficult time? There is some evidence to suggest that Vitamin D might help protect against becoming infected with, and developing serious symptoms of, COVID-19. It is known that people with low Vitamin D levels may be more susceptible to upper respiratory tract infections.
This subject has been researched, not only by doctors in the United States, but also in other countries, including Ireland and The Netherlands. There have been some doctors on television discussing the research. Doctors noted a correlation between Vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19 illness severity. One study found that 80 percent of patients who ultimately succumbed to the disease were also low in the nutrient, which we derive primarily from sunlight. There are people who are not aware of the research that is being done.
Why aren’t dairy farmers and people in businesses related to the dairy industry shouting about Vitamin D and milk from the rooftops? I realize that there are many complicated rules and regulations that must be followed when advertising milk and dairy products. It isn’t a “proven fact” that Vitamin D does help with the virus. The possibility only comes from the research. We already know that milk and dairy products have been proven to be good for your health for many reasons, including providing calcium for your bones.
What an easy way to make your health better and possibly avoid the virus. There are plenty of milk and dairy products available. There are so many different ways to consume milk. There is milk to drink with different levels of fat percentage, one percent, two percent and whole milk, Lactaid free, A2A2 and chocolate, as well as numerous other flavors.
Milk is put on all kinds of breakfast cereals, both hot and cold. There are numerous flavors of ice cream to choose from and different types and flavors of yogurt. There are so many varieties of cheeses and so many ways to include them in your diet. Milk is used in many ways in cooking and preparing meals. Finding a way to get some extra Vitamin D from dairy products shouldn’t be difficult.
While we can’t advertise that milk helps with the virus, I don’t know of any law that says we can’t talk about the research and Vitamin D! So let’s not just talk about Vitamin D and milk with others in the dairy industry! Talk to family members off the farm, your neighbors, the guy who is selling you parts for your machinery, people you meet everywhere, anyone and everyone.
Many of you are involved with Facebook, Twitter, etc. Talk about the importance of Vitamin D in conversations with your followers. Let them know that milk and dairy products are very important in helping to keep us healthy at this time. I talked with a friend a few days ago who has never been a “milk drinker,” but who told me he is now drinking milk since he heard it might be helpful! Perhaps there will be more people like him and milk consumption will show an increase.
Just be sure to remind everyone that we are talking about “real cow’s milk!” Not the “fake stuff!” Those hay bales that were painted and placed in fields for people to see as they drove by certainly brought a lot of attention to milk being 97 percent fat free. What about hay bales painted with, “Milk — Yes”… “Virus — No”? I am sure there are other ideas out there that can send the message of the importance of Vitamin D! As Melissa in her blog on Dairy Agenda Today would tell you, “It should be Vitamin D every day…let’s talk!”
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.