Bruce Larson said, “The events of Easter cannot be reduced to a creed or philosophy. We are not asked to believe the doctrine of the resurrection. We are asked to meet this person raised from the dead. In faith, we move from belief in a doctrine to a knowledge of a person.” In a very dark and stressful time such as this, remembering this truth is more important and meaningful now than ever before!
The account of the resurrection is found at the end of each of the four gospels. These tell of Jesus resurrection by actual eyewitnesses and those who heard the news shared by those who saw Jesus alive from the dead. You have to visit 1st Corinthians 15 for a lot of this to come together in your heart and mind as death is one of the main issues Paul addresses. Death however, freaks us out. We don’t know what to do with it, we don’t want to be around it, we don’t want look at it, think about it or least of all deal with it! In looking at the resurrection, it’s easy to miss the essentials while paying attention to non-essentials.
Let’s not do that here because it’s been done by skeptics for centuries. First, we observe what those who followed Jesus saw. In the following days after his death on the cross, Jesus would appear often. There were 11-13 post-resurrection appearances where Jesus personally presents himself to his disciples. And Paul records in 1 Corinthians 15:6… he appeared to more than 500 at once!
Easter comes but once a year on purpose. We know the story and we’ve watched the Easter plays and musicals. Here’s where we are challenged to think, to purposefully engage the mind. To think you must decide to believe, this involves the heart. These things were accomplished and are written for a reason. John tells us why he wrote... “And truly Jesus did many other signs in the presence of His disciples, which are not written in this book; but these are written that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God and that believing you may have life in His name.”
And then in 1st John, “That which was from the beginning, which we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, which we have looked upon, and our hands have handled, concerning the Word of life. The life was manifested, and we have seen, and bear witness, and declare to you that eternal life which was with the Father and was manifested to us. That which we have seen and heard we declare to you, that you also may have fellowship with us; and truly our fellowship is with the Father and with His Son Jesus Christ. And these things we write to you that your joy may be full.” We read that God did his part in in John 3:16, what we must do now is believe!
It’s now up to you and I. What do we see? What do we believe? Do you see a fairy tale? Do you see a religion that you desperately need to be real because nothing else in the world makes any sense? Do you see hope, perhaps for the first time in a long time? This is why Easter matters. Because this is not a fairy tale, it actually happened and we will stand one day before the God who set this world and this account in motion. He did it all so that you and I could have a personal relationship with him, though it cost him his son. This is not a religion, but it is the only thing on earth that will make the world make sense. The only hope this side of eternity is found in faith in the risen Savior, Jesus Christ! What you see, think and believe really matters!
Timothy Keller in The Reason for God: Belief in an age of Skepticism wrote, “If Jesus rose from the dead, then you have to accept all that he said; if he didn’t rise from the dead, then why worry about any of what he said? The issue on which everything hangs is not whether or not you like his teaching, but whether or not he rose from the dead.” Paul crowned the resurrection chapter with these words, “O Death, where is your sting? O Hades, where is your victory?” The sting of death is sin, and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
How are you experiencing Easter this year? Are you serving this Risen Savior? Are you living a life that honors Him? Or are you putting off making a decision? You see, if Jesus was real and he really did die, and if Jesus really died on the cross and three days later rose from the dead. If all of this is true it means something! It means Heaven is real! It means Hell is real. And it means that you have to make a choice! Because He Lives, as Bill Gaither said, “we can face tomorrow. We truly can... if we choose to trust in Jesus!” Happy Easter!
