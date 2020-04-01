This was the first coronavirus related Facebook post I wrote on March 14…
“Here’s a thought, before you express your frustration or try to assign blame regarding COVID-19 ask yourself exactly how it will help things TODAY. This is our moment of truth as a country. Instead of blaming and complaining (except about TP hoarders — I get that) how about sharing things that will make someone laugh or smile. Let’s just not politicize this crisis. It won’t make it go away faster. If you’re not part of the solution you’re part of the problem. Let’s all be problem solvers on this one.”
I confess, I’m looking at Facebook a lot more often than I did before this pandemic. There’s still a bunch of fools trying to politicize things. I just keep scrolling. There are also some really funny memes, videos and pictures being spread to help with the coronavirus blues. I don’t have a musical bone in my body but if I did, I would be writing a song called the Coronavirus Blues. A quick search on YouTube and I see it’s already happening.
My favorite Facebook posts are funny. This morning the first coronavirus meme I saw was a picture of Betty White and it said “Do you want to be the one who passes it to someone who passes it to someone that gives it to Betty White?” Well that’s good enough for me. I love Betty White!
I laughed out loud at the homeschooling mom’s post…”Homeschooling going well. Two students suspended for fighting. One teacher fired for drinking on the job.”
There’s the picture of Bigfoot with the headline “Social Distancing World Champion” LOL.
The new quarantine meal schedule is funny but not recommended:
7 a.m. Breakfast
7:15 Dessert Breakfast
8:30 Panic snack w/news
9:45 Chocolate
11:30 Snack while standing up staring
12:30 Lunch w/small dessert
2 WINE WITH DEWINE
4:30 Trail mix
6 Dinner w/weird vibes
10 Ice cream
Just in case you missed the public service announcement from our neighbors to the south…”Dear people of the United States, the COVID-19 vaccine is moonshine and pepperoni rolls” — sincerely, West Virginia.
Need some suggestions during your staycation? Spring cleaning, while not my first choice of activities, will eventually happen in my house. Some people are taking the opportunity to learn a new language. How about that unfinished craft project? Come on, admit it, we all have one or two of those. This reminds me of being a kid and telling mom we were bored. She always had something for us to do and we, inevitably, decided being bored wasn’t so bad after all.
Crisis has a way of bringing out the best in people. There are lots of stories of kindness, compassion and generosity. As soon as word went out about a shortage of face masks sewing enthusiasts all over the country, including here in Logan, went to work making masks.
Kids are reaching out to assisted living facilities with cards and videos. I saw a photo of a tick tack toe board made from painter’s tape on a window and a little boy playing with grandpa, safely on the other side of the window.
Restaurants shuddered by the virus have delivered meals to healthcare providers, seniors and families. People are stepping up, from famous performers giving free online concerts to museums around the world providing free tours of legendary galleries and exhibits, there is an abundance of content to keep everyone with an internet connection entertained while we are adjusting to a new normal.
This is everyone’s opportunity to show just how great our country is. When times get tough Americans pull together. From huge manufacturers shifting production to the much-needed personal protection equipment (PPE) to a small business sending their employees to help deliver meals to folks who are homebound, we are #allinthistogether!
Stay well, be kind, keep smiling and God bless.
Karen Raymore, Executive Director of the Hocking Hills Tourism Association, writes a bi-monthly column to be published in the newspaper. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.