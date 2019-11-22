I first wrote about DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) in September of 2017, but it still seems to me that no one knows what to do about that program, which allows certain young aliens to stay in the United States in spite of their illegal status.
We have become so politically correct that all the great minds in Washington, D.C. cannot figure out what to do about these, now grown up, children.
How did all this come about? The actual blame should be laid directly at the feet of the elected officials of Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala. These countries have become so economically devastated and drug-gang controlled that thousands of their citizens feel the need to escape. They head north and end up, illegally, in the United States and, in some cases, Canada.
In October of 2010, in reference to the illegal alien problem, Mr. Obama said, “I am not king. I can’t do these things myself.” In March of 2011, he declared, “... with respect to the notion that I can suspend deportations through executive order, that’s just not the case.” In May of that year, he further said that he couldn’t, “... just bypass Congress and change the (immigration) law by myself ... That’s not how a democracy works.”
In spite of Mr. Obama’s statements to the contrary, he signed an executive order in 2012 allowing the mess we had then to become a seemingly worse mess now. These statements by him show that he realized actions such as those, taken by a U.S. President, might be unconstitutional as other learned people have claimed since then.
DACA was put into place by him in 2012 as an executive order to protect minors who were brought into the country illegally by their parents or others. Now that he’s out of office, he rails against President Trump’s efforts to end the DACA program in spite of the fact that he admitted in 2012 that DACA was intended to be only a temporary program.
He said, “In the next few months, eligible individuals who do not present a risk to national security or public safety will be able to request temporary relief from deportation proceedings and apply for work authorization. Let’s be clear: this is not amnesty, this is not immunity, this is not a path to citizenship, this is not a permanent fix. This is a stop-gap measure that lets us focus our resources wisely while giving a degree of relief and hope to talented, driven, and patriotic young people ... It is the right thing to do.”
So, in our own backyard, who is to blame for this despicable mess? Guess who? Who is supposed to pass law in this country? Not the President, that’s for certain. He is in the executive branch of government. He is supposed to enforce our laws, not bypass them if he doesn’t like them, or hand edicts down from that mount in Washington that have the effect of law. Figured it out yet? You have? Then you now know that Congress is the group of people who make law in our country.
Not the president or the Supreme Court. Congress! You get an “A” for figuring that out. But, in spite of not being congratulated for sending this mess to Congress to look it over and do their jobs properly, President Trump is called every name in the book for doing his job the way Mr. Obama should have done it in the first place.
But, that’s what happens when a decision, or a law, is made based on emotion instead of logic. It is an emotional issue, no doubt about it. An emotional situation that has been made worse by the blathering of a seemingly ignorant media. Who wants to seem hard-hearted in the eyes of an overly emotional electorate? Especially if it effects the so-called minorities in our country.
Is there a solution to this mess? Of course. If our elected officials could stop thinking of the next election long enough to sit down together and work it through. Leave your emotions at the door, think calmly, and forget how much you hate Trump. Do your jobs properly. For a few months, at least. I know, I know! An elected official thinking logically probably turns “logically” into an oxymoron. But at least, the second half of oxymoron is probably correct.
