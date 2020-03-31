Partners for Paws regrets to inform you we have canceled our April Paws for a Cause Wine Tasting Fundraiser. Due to the COVID-19, it is uncertain when activities in our community will begin again. The year will be written up in future history books. However, before we all go down in history, let me suggest you go to your calendars, hard copies like mine, or technology calendars, and draw a paw print under Oct. 3, 2020. That is the date of our Fall Paws fundraiser at AMVETS.
As our community knows, Paws fundraisers benefit the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter. I want to remind everyone that the dog shelter, and shelter staff, are considered an essential community service. Chief Warden, Sherri Rarey, commented, “We are working our normal schedule but now we have more time to give extra attention to our dogs. Our hope is to get wonderful homes for our fur friends when we reopen to the public.”
I, personally, would like to encourage everyone to just say thank you to the essential workers we encounter when we leave our homes. I shopped at Kroger Saturday, and as I checked out, I thanked the lady at the register and the lady bagging my groceries. I told them both, “thank you for being here and working.” They both expressed surprise and told me thank you for saying what I did. I went on to saym “without you ladiesm we would be in a world of hurt with no groceries.” The register lady smiled and thanked me again and told me she wished others felt the same way.
I have shopped at Kroger, Walmart, Rural King, gotten take out at Bob Evans, and I want to express my great appreciation for all the hard working people taking the chance to be of service to all of us stay-at-homers. I would like to add that I have always received courteous service and mostly smiles from all those employees.
We wish all Paws supporters good health and well being.
Written and submitted by JoEllen Jacobs for The Circleville Herald.