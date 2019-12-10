It’s the time of the year when everyone is excited about the upcoming holidays. All ages are making their lists of toys, planning for family dinners, and sharing the joy with everyone we meet. This is the best time of the year for many of us.
Let’s not forget our homeless dogs living at our Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter. Our community has a way to make the dogs lives, and the staff at our shelter, better by looking for Partners For Paws donations boxes in several of our community businesses. Below I have listed the businesses participating in Paws, Santa Paws donations.
First, I would like to express my gratitude to all Pickaway County residents and businesses for supporting Partners For Paws and our dog shelter throughout the past year. Paws could not support the dog shelter without all your help!
I would like to share a wonderful success story from our dog shelter. As many of you know, Dog Warden Sherri Rarey does not euthanize for overcrowding. Many county shelters do not have the luxury to implement such a policy.
Pickaway County Dog Shelter is only able to maintain this policy because of the assistance of Partners For Paws, which relies on the generosity of our community. Consequently, a wonderful dog named Kelso has found his forever home after four years living at our dog shelter.
I asked Warden Rarey for some information about Kelso. This is what she sent me.
“The Pickaway County Dog Shelter is recognized as a shelter that works to find homes for the dogs in our care, regardless of how long it may take. One example of that is a dog we brought into the shelter in 2015. We named him Kelso. He was a large, energetic Retriever Lab mix dog. He turned seven in October of this year. He was our longest resident at the shelter. Many people look for small to medium dogs. Kelso was a ball of energy and needed some obedience training. He was overlooked.
“One day in early October, a couple came in to look for a playmate for their dog who didn’t always care for other dogs. They picked Kelso! They brought their dog for a meet and greet and low and behold the two dogs got along great. Kelso found his forever home that day. Since then, he has gone through obedience training with flying colors and has made himself right at home with his new family.
“You made this possible for Kelso, with your support of Paws and our dog shelter.”
Note to all dog owners: With the consent of Kroger, dog tags will again be sold every Saturday in January from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Kroger’s lobby. Dog tags are still $15.
Wondering what to purchase to drop off for Santa Paws? Here’s a list: Dry and canned dog food; bleach; HE laundry detergent; medium harnesses; leashes; soft chewable treats; blue Dawn and doggie toys.
Always remember, when the holidays are over and the new year begins, our Dog Shelter is a 24/7 facility. You may choose to pick up a bag of dog food, or laundry/cleaning supplies and drop them off at the shelter throughout the year. It will always be appreciated. Please be sure to check the days and times the shelter is open to the public.
Locations to find Santa Paws containers:
Ashville: Village of Ashville, Administration Office, 200 E. Station St; The Savings Bank, 501 Long St.
Circleville: Kroger, 175 Lancaster Pike; Lindsey’s Bakery Shop, 127 W. Main St.; We The People, 111 W. Main St.; PBS Animal Health Store, 23507 US Route 23 S.; Edward Jones, 116 E. Main; Jones Groom Room, 844 N. Court St; Classicutters Salon, 1015 S. Court St.; Roundtown Paws & Claws Grooming, 219 E. Main; doctors Ely, Dubos, Stewart, General Dentistry, 1200 Lancaster Pike.
Written and submitted by JoEllen Jacobs for The Circleville Herald.