Partners for Paws is back on the road. We begin with Paws, open to the public, monthly general meeting. Paws is kicking off our activities on Monday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Circleville Public Library located on North Court Street.
You won’t want to miss Paws general meeting as you will have an opportunity to meet the new dog warden, Gary. He will give you an overview of his goals for the shelter.
Paws will be discussing our upcoming Rummage Sale at AMVETS on Aug. 6 and 7 as well as our, much anticipated, fall wine tasting fundraiser also held at AMVETS on Saturday, Oct. 16.
For those of you who may not be familiar with Partners for Paws, you can check us out on Facebook Pickaway County Partners for Paws.
Paws mission is to raise funds, which we use to benefit our Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter. Over the years, Paws has assisted the shelter by paying veterinarian bills, medications and vaccines.
Paws has also contributed to the shelter needs by purchasing several outdoor kennels and roof tarps for those kennels. Paws has purchased several different appliances, as well as large fans, LED safety lights and torch flash lights for the shelter trucks. When the dog shelter purchased a new van, Paws paid to outfit the van with kennels and a stretcher for help when the shelter picked up stray or injured dogs.
Another benefit Paws offers our community is when you adopt a wonderful homeless dog from our shelter, you receive a Spay/Neuter Discount Certificate, which will pay $100 toward your spay/neuter vet bill.
For many years, Paws has helped fund pet food for our Circleville Food Pantry to assist our community residents in feeding their pets. I want to thank two dedicated Paws volunteers, who purchase and deliver the pet food to our food pantry.
A few years ago, one of our charter Paws members researched the fact that our fire stations had to use human gas masks for any pets they rescued in a fire. Partners for Paws purchased and donated pet gas mask kits to all the fire stations in Pickaway County, as well as Colerain Township and Clearcreek Township Fire Stations as they sometimes cross over into Pickaway County to aid in fires.
Partners For Paws is excited to begin our activities again and look forward to seeing familiar and hopefully new faces at our monthly meeting. You do not need to be a member, come and meet other animal lovers like yourself and learn about Paws organization.
I look forward to greeting all who attend.
Written and submitted by JoEllen Jacobs for The Circleville Herald.