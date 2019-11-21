I am writing is response to the article published Oct. 16, 2019 headlined “Can I Enroll in Health Insurance Coverage at Any Time”. The writer of this article, Douglas Andersen, states that you must or can only enroll during the open enrollment period Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 unless you have a life-changing event.
He then goes on to list those events that qualify for a 30 to 60 day window for a special enrollment period. What he says is true only if you want to enroll in an Affordable Care Act plan (Obamacare).
The fact is you may enroll in a health plan at any time during the year. There are many fine companies that allow a person or a family to enroll all year long. These are under-written plans — meaning that you must qualify medically. Most all of these companies do accept certain conditions you may already have that are controlled by medications or after a period of recovery and allow enrollment at that time.
The list of acceptable conditions is fairly long and includes things like high cholesterol, blood pressure, allergies, cancer, sleep apnea, arthritis, thyroid conditions, epilepsy, aneurysms, anemia, pulmonary embolisms — just some examples to name a few and some of these may cause an extra premium.
Even then, the premium for these plans come to about half the premiums of ACA (Obamacare) plans. Most of these plans let you see any doctor or us any hospital or facility. Much different than the ACA plans (Obamacare) that force you to use HMO’s and still have high premiums.
In an HMO you must use the doctor or hospital they list in their network or the bill won’t be paid. That could leave the patient responsible for all the costs. It doesn’t make much sense to pay for the insurance and then have to pay the bills too.
There are also faith based plans that you may enroll in all year long. The best one I have found is the Christian Healthcare Ministry of which I joined many years ago. It is the oldest of these plans (started in 1981) and is headquartered in Barberton, Ohio. for more info- www.chministries.org
The health plans I speak of here and the christian plans both pay 100 percent of their benefit, after a deductible or a responsibility level chosen by that person who enrolls. This is much different than the 40 percent you are responsible for after your high deductible for the most popular ACA (Obamacare) plan (Bronze). That is, if you use the correct doctor or hospital according to the HMO or the policy may pay zero.
The problem is The Federal Marketplace would lead you to believe that you may only obtain health coverage through them or companies who offer their approved plans and at only a certain time each year — Nov. 1 to Dec. 15.
These plans have very high premiums and high deductibles and co-pays after deductibles. They require you to use restrictive HMO networks or payment may not be made. They act like this is your only choice. This just isn’t true. You may enroll in other health plans at any time during the year.
I have been an insurance broker for 40 years and specialize in health, life and medicare plans. I have a pretty good Idea of who may enroll and when. I also know what is available to the public to protect themselves and their families, without having to jump through federal hoops.
Obtaining health coverage should be an individual choice and coverage should be formed around each person’s needs or wants, not forced down their throats at a ridiculous cost, with high deductibles and co-pays, and forced into restrictive HMO networks. If ones has all the information, these choices would be easier to make and easier to handle financially. for more info- www.benefitsgroup.biz
