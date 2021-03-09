The ESC’s online book study is responding to teacher input with the next session offered — Your Choice: Building a Better Student.
Sherry Kneece said she and co-facilitator Lisa Heins want to create engaging coursework for any group of teachers, principals or district administrators who have a need to focus on a professional topic or book.
“This book study is a unique opportunity for teachers to gain knowledge from a variety of professional books,” Kneece explained of the “your choice” aspect of this session. “Each teacher or administrator will select a book whose purpose is to help support students to reach their full potential in some way. Lisa and I make sure each book title is different so the range of information is as varied as possible.”
Heins, who joined the ESC in April as director of professional services, has made professional development a priority for county educators. One such offering was a session on training to teach online groups during a pandemic.
“That session was directly in response to what our schools have experienced over the past year,” Kneece said. “We have offered that class three times since last spring when COVID-19 moved everyone to emergency remote learning.”
The online format also helped to maintain camaraderie.
“This class is needed because of the unusual times we are living in right now. Teaching students to have a voice and use their voice is important,” Kneece said.
Kneece and Heins design the book studies to be engaging, informative and challenging while meeting the requirements of graduate credit for Ashland University. The “your choice” book studies are a favorite of Kneece’s to develop.
“The idea came about when we started receiving so many individual requests for book titles that teachers wanted to read and implement in their classroom but wanted university credit. We felt so many were similar that the idea of a true ‘book club’ could have common threads throughout the many titles and topics that were similar in message, yet different in content.
“Happily, Ashland University agreed and approved our course proposals over the years. We have had book studies for educational leadership, developing quality teaching units, my (OWN) professional development and others.”
Your Choice: Building a Better Student will take place March 8 through May 17. Information can be found at https://tinyurl.com/5d2yycb3.
Ty Ankrom is the superintendent for Pickaway County ESC. This was written and submitted for The Circleville Herald.