Gretchen Search spent the past two years at college. Thanks to College Credit Plus, when she graduates from Circleville High School on May 27, she will have already earned 58 college credits before starting at the University of Akron next fall.
That perseverance is just one quality that solidified her selection as the recipient of the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award for Pickaway County.
The award honors Walter, a former longtime state superintendent of public instruction, and was established in 1989 by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association to promote and recognize outstanding student leaders for their academic achievement and service to their schools and communities.
Eligible applicants must be a high school senior enrolled in a public school within an ESC’s service region. Recipients were required to demonstrate outstanding academic achievement as indicated by high school grades, test scores, school activities and awards.
Gretchen certainly demonstrates all of those qualities. In addition to her academic fortitude, during her high school career, she has taken part in Key Club, Rotary Interact Club, AFS Exchange Club and was president of the National Honor Society.
She’s also earned varsity letters in cross country, swimming, symphonic choir, band, track and field, and performed the lead role in the high school’s 2020 production of Chicago.
Gretchen is active in the Ross County 4-H, having served as a junior fair board member for three years, and is also active in her church.
Gretchen plans to study biomedical engineering, an interest that arose when her younger sister underwent a health issue when she was younger.
“She’s fine now,” Gretchen said of her sister. “But just the kindness and everything that Nationwide Children’s showed my family and her during her time there really (encouraged) me to give back in that way. I’m going to do hematology oncology so I can help kids just like my sister. So that’s the ultimate goal.”
Pursuing the education needed for a medical career is one factor that prompted Gretchen to take so many college courses while in high school.
“I like school. I’m going to be there for a while,” she said. Her parents, Bill and Susan, are teachers at Circleville Middle School.
“My dad is a math teacher, my mom is a science teacher, and they’ve always wanted us kids to do some good stuff, give back to the system,” Gretchen said.
It looks like Gretchen is well on her way to doing so.
Ty Ankrom is the superintendent for Pickaway County ESC. This was written and submitted for The Circleville Herald.