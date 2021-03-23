In November, Merriam-Webster named ‘pandemic’ as its word of the year, citing its uptick in searches on its site. In announcing its designation for 2020, it reported that on Feb. 3, “‘Pandemic’ was looked up 1,621 percent more than it had been a year previous, but close inspection of the dictionary data shows that searches for the word had begun to tick up consistently,” since Jan. 20, the date of the first positive case in the United States.
The word selection makes sense, but if there were subcategories, I think the word of the year in education should be ‘resilient.’
For students, teachers, clerical and custodial staff members and parents, the 2020-2021 school year has required us all to be resilient.
According to a report by the nonprofit, Save the Children, released early this month, 2020 was exceptionally hard on kids. Among its key points, one in four kids hasn’t had access to remote learning and the year has had a “devastating impact” on families’ emotional health.
Mary Hampp, school counselor at Circleville Middle School, said the social interactions that are a big part of school have been disrupted. The district started the year on a hybrid schedule, with Fridays being a remote-learning day. In October students returned in-person Mondays through Thursdays.
“In our building, the teachers rotate and the students stay in one place. This has been great for us in regards to preventing transmission and quarantining for COVID. However, I have heard a tremendous amount of students say that they wanted to go online or didn’t like being at school anymore because they didn’t have classes with any of their friends. Furthermore, they eat lunch in their classroom as well, which takes away another venue for social interaction,” Hampp said.
Grace King, school counselor at Logan Elm High School, said the absence of socializing has been a hardship for students who are extraverts, but those who have anxiety issues preferred less time at school.
“I have noticed kids who normally don’t have (academic) issues have struggled to be motivated,” she stated.
Logan Elm also started the year with a hybrid schedule, with students returning in-person, every day, on Sept. 30. A remote-only option was available to students for the school year.
“I think our kids have been better in session,” King said, adding that online capabilities are not equal throughout the district.
“Kids can they work around it; that’s what they do. But it’s not always easy, so we still have some kids that we’re making sure they get (paper) packets. When we had the snow, (the middle school principal) was taking packets to kids who lived far away. That’s just what we’ve done as a district.”
Hampp agreed that students have been resilient this year.
“I think our students have become more proficient in a lot of areas, such as Zoom and Google Meet. They are able to navigate learning platforms and upload work, use keyboard shortcuts and type better than the generation before them.”
King said technology has been helpful but it, too, can create problems.
“The use of Google Classroom has been great, but students struggle with having each teacher use it differently. Teachers can post assignments in multiple ways within the classroom. This makes it tough for students to keep track of assignments. Sometimes, a student will complete an assignment but forget to hit the ‘submit’ button. That has happened frequently.”
Overall, King said she thinks the unusual format at the start of the school year weighed on students and staff members.
“I think students were fatigued earlier in the year by all of the communication, online work and all of the unknowns coming at them. Since we have been in school consistently, I think it’s improved.
“However, I will say this feels like it’s been the longest school year ever!”
Ty Ankrom is the superintendent for Pickaway County ESC. This was written and submitted for The Circleville Herald.