Summer can be a time of fun and relaxation, but for too many kids, it can bring learning loss.
According to the Wallace Foundation, research has shown that when school is out of session, widening achievement and opportunity gaps between low-income students and their wealthier peers — a pattern likely to be exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the uneven success of remote instruction — occurs.
Encouraging summer learning through day camps can help stem the slide for children. A variety of opportunities — free and fee-based — are available.
In Pickaway County, kids can take part in Summer Y Club at the Pickaway County Family YMCA, described by Executive Director Jeff Phillips as “organized child care with a camp feel.”
Operating daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., children can experience arts and crafts, specialized sports camps, swimming, field trips and STEM learning opportunities, he said.
Thanks to support from the United Way of Pickaway County, Phillips said the Summer Y Club is affordable because of income-based YMCA scholarships and Title XX options.
“Summer Y Club gives working families peace of mind that their children are cared for in a supervised and fun atmosphere. Children are able to experience a variety of activities focused on bridging the summer learning gap in an action-packed setting,” he said.
Learn more at https://ymcacolumbus.org/camp/daycamp.
The Pickaway County Library will promote reading and give kids ideas for summer activities through the app Beanstack (also available as a webpage), said Library Director David Fausnaugh.
“Activities include our programs, which will be held outside at various locations throughout Pickaway County this summer, as well as other community events. Names of individuals who complete the program are placed in a drawing for one of our grand prizes. Those 12 and younger who complete the summer reading program also will be given a free book.”
More information, including how to sign up, will be on pickawaylib.org/SRP.
A list of summer opportunities for children has been posted at www.pickawayesc.org/Services.aspx.
Ty Ankrom is the superintendent for Pickaway County ESC. This was written and submitted for The Circleville Herald.