“Ms. Kornmiller, What do you call your grandma’s sister?” asked a Navajo girl many years ago.
“My grandma’s sister would be my great-aunt,” I replied.
I couldn’t believe the laughter-filled responses! I looked puzzled, and was quickly informed of my error. My students at Southwest Indian School had never heard of a great-aunt.
“Your grandma’s sister is your grandma!” Another girl exclaimed. And so came another lesson on Navajo culture, this time about their kinship system. I thought for a while. A whole new perspective of family. My grandma’s sister, Opal, was really my grandma. How nice! I had three grandmas.
A few months ago some friends and I met at a restaurant in Zanesville where I was reunited with another Navajo young lady from my missionary days. The five of us had a somewhat rambunctious time of visiting as I tried to impress my former student with the only Navajo words and phrases I remembered: hello, goodbye, come here, kiss me, and coffee. (I’m not sure how I could work those words into a conversation) She was impressed, however, when I did use the Navajo word while ordering my beverage. After some reminiscing and catching up, I shared about that long-ago day in the classroom where I learned about my grandma’s sister.
“That’s true,” she said. Then she added another tidbit about her tribe’s concept of family.
“Your people have cousins, but Navajos don’t.”
“Really?” I responded. “So who are the children of your parents’ siblings?”
“They are our brothers and sisters,” she responded. Wow! All of those years I believed I was an only child, but as a Navajo I would have 15 siblings!
I’ve thought about this a lot and have concluded that family is a matter of perspective.
One Sunday morning following our worship service, I was talking with my friend, Susan, when the subject of my family came up. “I don’t know of very many other people in my situation,” I lamented, “who has no family except cousins.”
“Well, you do have your church family,” she immediately replied.
“Yes,” I agreed, “but I see them only once a week.”
Then Susan came nearer and spoke quietly.
“With some family members, once a week is enough!”
One of my favorite passages of Scripture is Psalms 68:6. ”God sets the solitary in families.” I understand this to mean that our Creator provides for the social and emotional needs of single people by giving them places to belong.
I am very fortunate to have a supportive church family who have stood by me in the loss of my job and the death of both of my parents. More recently, my pastor and other church members have called to check on my well-being.
In addition, I am blessed with a family of friends. During these days of isolation, my friend, Megan, not only has sent me some great home-cooked meals, but made sure I had an adequate supply of black jelly beans for Easter. She came in person the Saturday before Easter, bringing some delicious home-made cinnamon bread. While maintaining social distance, we had a brief conversation on my breezeway. I pointed to a large limb that had blown down and told her I was getting ready to drag it to the edge of my property line.
“Would you like for me to do this for you?” she asked.
I advised her that the limb was quite unwieldy and to be sure she did not hurt herself. (I had tried picking it up and found it to be quite heavy). Well, she grabbed that limb and effortlessly transported it to its destination. I stood there laughing as I mused, “That’s the difference between being in your 40s instead of your 70s!”
I have another family at the senior center. The ladies who work there have called to check up on me and to be sure my needs are being met. Marjie, the director, even brought me an Easter meal, compliments of her own kitchen.
Being socially connected to various networks of friends is a comfort, especially for a senior citizen, but occasionally a total stranger comes along — a conveyor of a random act of kindness. In a way, that person plays the role of a family member.
I have in my possession a small plaque I bought many years ago at the Old Risch Drug Store. The inscription reads, “A small town is like a large family. Logan, Ohio.”
During these days of isolation, random acts of kindness have gone viral, even in our town. I was a pleasantly surprised recipient of one of those acts a couple weeks ago. My tractor mower was being repaired, and my kind neighbor had mowed my front yard. Since I have nearly two acres of lawn, there was still a lot to cover, and I was hoping I’d have my faithful green buddy, John Deere, back soon. I had just finished using the push mower, cutting around the shrubbery and other areas that the tractor could not reach, when a young man walked across my yard and into my life.
“Excuse me,” he began. “My sons and I would like to bless you today. I have a zero- turn mower, and the boys have weed eaters. We would like permission to mow your lawn.” Needless to say, I was stunned but readily accepted the kind offer of this man whom I’d never met before. He introduced himself as Jason.
When they had finished, I offered to pay them for a job well done, but was told again that there was no charge.
“My boys and I were looking for an elderly person to bless, and we noticed you with the mower,” Jason explained.
Then he quickly apologized. “Oh, I didn’t mean to imply you’re elderly.”
“That’s fine.” I laughed. “Elderliness does have its perks.”
Karen Kornmiller writes a bi-weekly column published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.