About a year ago, I subscribed to Sirius radio for one reason — the classical music station. This past week I was surprised to hear a composition written by Fanny Mendelssohn. Of course, I knew of Felix Mendelssohn, but this was the first time I had heard the name Fanny Mendelssohn.
The announcer then explained that Fanny and Felix were brother and sister, they had the same teacher, and both were musical geniuses. Some even believed that Fanny’s talent surpassed her brother’s. One musician of the times praised Fanny’s ability as a pianist stating, “She plays like a man.”
Unfortunately, however, Fanny was limited by the prevailing attitudes of the time toward women, and apparently her father shared these views evidenced by what he wrote to her in 1820. “Music will perhaps become his (Felix’s) profession, while for you it can and must be only an ornament.”
The radio announcer explained that the social norms of that time dictated that Fanny’s role was to be that of a wife and mother, not a composer or musical artist.
Of course, music is not the only area where women have been limited. Silas Marner was a novel we studied during my sophomore year in high school. What I remember most was that the author wrote under a male pseudonym, George Eliot. Mary Ann Evans, the novelist, wanted her work to be taken seriously since there existed at the time a stereotypical view that women could only write light-hearted romances, hence the choice of a male penname.
Although Fanny and “George” lived in the 19th Century, prejudicial attitudes towards women’s abilities and roles did not end.
Mary Ruth Krinn was my high school Latin teacher. She was a good instructor and also very serious, business-like, and tolerated no nonsense. One day I felt compelled to add some levity to that somber environment, and so when she asked, “What did the Roman men love,” I responded, “Roman women!” Everyone laughed… except Miss Krinn. She looked at me sternly over her half-glasses and very matter-of-factly stated, “Karen, I’m going to ask you not to recite anymore today.”
As often happens in life, after we become adults we sometimes become friends with our former teachers. Thus, it was for Mary Ruth and me. After I had become a missionary and had begun speaking in local churches, I received a phone call from Mary Ruth. She and her sister, Faith, both now retired, had decided to support my ministry financially and invited me to come to their home where I would speak to the Ladies’ Aid society of their church.
Mary Ruth and Faith were both genteel women, whose behavior reminded me so much of the Baldwin sisters on the 70’s TV show, The Waltons. Of course, I’m sure they did not manufacture “the recipe.” They called each other “Sister” and when I first visited them in their home they were caring for their invalid mother.
They obviously did not consider their mother a burden, but honored and respected her. They insisted that I come over to her bed as they introduced me. Myrtle Krinn lay there nearly comatose as their daughters explained who I was. I was deeply touched. Their mother was so important to them.
After I had put some items out for display, Mary Ruth spoke to Faith, “Sister, come in and see this rug which has reposed itself on our dining room table.”
I would come to the Krinn home many other times, sometimes to speak to the Ladies’ Aid and other times just to visit and have lunch.
One visit I vividly remember. “Karen,” Mary Ruth began. “We are going to have some company this weekend, so we’ve been cleaning. We took our rugs outside and when we brought them back in, a ‘visitor’ came in with them. I’m sure you’ve heard it. This cricket is about to drive us crazy. We can hear him chirping but can’t find him.”
Trying not to laugh, I replied, “Mary Ruth, that is not a cricket. You need a new battery in your smoke detector.” Elated, she responded, “Sister, did you hear what Karen said? It’s the smoke detector.” I was happy to change the battery, and they were so grateful that they increased their support of my ministry!
I believe it was on this same visit that I asked Mary Ruth a question. I’ve never forgotten her answer.
“So did you always want to be a Latin teacher?”
I was as surprised with her answer as she was to learn that the cricket in question was a defective battery.
“Oh my, no,” she quickly replied. Then she explained that she really had wanted to teach math. “I had a mind for mathematics, but you have to remember, Karen, in the 1930’s, mathematics was a man’s field. Women taught languages, home economics, and elementary school.”
Of course, Faith was in an accepted position as an elementary teacher. How unfortunate, I thought, that Mary Ruth had been deprived of her dream just because of her gender.
Nevertheless, the Krinn sisters lived a productive, long life.
Perhaps they had a good gene pool.
Or perhaps it’s because of the fifth commandment which states that longevity is the reward for honoring one’s parents.
Faith lived to be 103, but Mary Ruth didn’t quite meet the century mark, dying at age 99.
Today their legacy continues through the Krinn Scholarship designated for Logan High School students who are planning a career as public school teachers.
Just think. Some young lady aspiring to become a math teacher can now receive financial help to fulfill her dream because of the generosity of another young lady whose dream was denied many years ago.
