When I was between the ages of four and five, two older neighbor boys, Jim and Tom Rutter, used to taunt me repeatedly.
“Ask your mother if you can go to school.”
They seemed to delight in teasing me as they were on their way to be educated. Now, I’m sure those boys weren’t that excited about going to school, but they did enjoy making me feel excluded because I did not have a privilege that they shared.
More than once I ended up in tears. My mother should have seen this as an omen that her only child was destined to be a teacher. Back in the late 1940s pre-school was unheard of, and there was no kindergarten in my school district. Unfortunately, I would have to wait until I was six before entering the fascinating world of learning.
During the 12 years of my primary and secondary education, school always began on the Tuesday after Labor Day. However, in 1949 the students of West Logan School began a week later than the rest of Hocking County because the new building was not completed. There was enough room to accommodate most of the children by Sept. 12, but the first graders would begin their education in a different location—across the street from the school in the basement of what is now the West Logan Wesleyan Church.
It was there that I entered a new, exciting and sometimes confusing world.
I remember leaving my house that autumn morning. Attired in my new red dress, I made my way to my friend Mary Lou’s house. I stopped mid-way down the road and looked back. I still remember my mother standing there watching me as I walked briskly away from her to embrace this new adventure. Soon Mary Lou and I were making our way to the church, a familiar place to both of us since that’s where we attended Sunday School.
Our teacher was Mrs. Sayre, a seemingly pleasant woman, who asked each of us our names and declared them all to be “pretty names.” We had brought our lunch boxes and a cup for water which came from the pump next to the church building. Gender specific outhouses were situated in back of the churchyard.
It wasn’t very long until the school bus arrived, bringing more children to the halls of learning. Mary Lou and I were beginning to think we were going to be the only girls in the first grade, but soon a skinny little girl named Donna Diltz joined us. When I told my mother about my new friend, she explained that Donna’s daddy had been killed in the war. I remember thinking a lot about that, and two questions came to mind. I wondered what it would be like not to have a father. I also realized that this was the same war where my father had served, and he came home but Donna’s dad didn’t.
It’s amazing the thoughts that go through a child’s mind, but even today I still think about this often on Veterans’ Day, especially when I’m standing there in Worthington Park, between Donna and another friend, Ardythe Ralph, both of whom never knew their fathers because they gave the “ultimate sacrifice.”
Nearly always the three of us are in tears when “Taps” is sounded.
As children, however, Donna and I never talked about her father. Kids were a lot more private back then about personal issues.
We never discussed her dad until we were adults.
One little boy began first grade with us but didn’t remain in school very long. His name was Kenneth, and today he would be considered a special needs child. He was not a disruptive boy, nor was he disobedient. But his vacant look made us all aware that he was unlike the rest of us. In addition, he had not been taught some basic social skills.
Kenneth began his day by sampling items from various lunch boxes even though he had brought his own. He didn’t respond to verbal correction, and soon he was brought in front of the class and paddled. Now, he didn’t cry but kept uttering the same phrase throughout the rest of the day. “She whipped my butt! She whipped my butt!”
It was somewhat amusing, but none of us laughed, probably because of fear of a similar fate befalling us.
It’s sad that in the days of my childhood there was really no place for children like Kenneth. And his dear mother, for a couple of years would send her boy to school, hoping that there would be a teacher who could “fix” him, as one would a broken toy.
It wasn’t long before our learning environment improved as we joined the rest of the students in the new red brick building complete with drinking fountains, bathrooms, and even a cafeteria. Eight years later our class of seven boys and three girls graduated and moved on to high school.
Several of the boys with whom I began that first day of school are no longer living. Kenneth died last year, and according to his obituary in the newspaper was survived by friends in his group home.
I still maintain contact with Donna and Mary Lou, both of whom are now widowed.
A couple of days ago, I happened to be in line at Walmart. The couple ahead of me had two children and were checking out their school supplies. The youngest child, a girl, was expressing her excitement and apprehension about entering the first grade. Her mother assured her that school would be a pleasant experience.
I stood there smiling…and thinking.
Certainly, these children will face challenges that were unknown when I entered the first grade in 1949. I am happy, however, that there are now school counselors available to talk with children about emotional pain as well as specialized teachers who are trained to meet the needs of the Kenneths in their classroom.
