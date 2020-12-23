It’s the week of Christmas, a completely different holiday than usual for most of us. The parties, concerts, social and sporting events have either been canceled or watered down to the point where they barely cause a ripple in our lives. Many of us are struggling with this season more so than usual and my family is no different.
This was the first and hopefully only time I cried while writing out my holiday cards. Several friends have died this year due to complications from COVID-19. Crossing names out of the address book reminded me of these losses. Writing out cards for family was equally hard thinking about their trials and tribulations, which seemed to arrive in a landslide this year.
My cousin and his wife may wonder about the “raindrops” on their card — they lost their brave, witty and handsome son this year to COVID-19 complications and my heart aches for their never-ending loss. Another cousin struggles with kidney failure, a third with heart and lung problems. Their lives are a struggle to function on a basic level.
Another cousin was blindsided with a separation and divorce he never saw coming, leaving him struggling to adjust to his new normal. A sister-in-law mourns for her father, who is in hospice and a continent away. My in-laws from West Virginia have been hit hard with COVID-19. Many are in quarantine, several should be in the hospital, but due to a shortage of hospital beds they struggle to recover at home.
I struggle with the utter lack of ability to help any of these people, including my own parent who is currently receiving medical care and unable to have visitors. The frustration turns to anger, then to grief. It’s not the seasonal emotion of joy and hope, which typically comes this time of year.
Yet, even among this time of angst, there are moments of laughter and hope. Birth announcements, engagement announcements bring optimism for a better future. Our son, Sparky, is still reveling in the birthday cards he continues to receive and these missives, many from complete strangers, bring him so much happiness and their kindness, somehow soothes something within my soul.
Sparky also had a visit with Santa. It was done over the computer, with a Santa from the state of Washington. A Kiwanis Club there coordinated virtual visits with Santa and Sparky was in awe as Santa asked about his dog and small life events. He confessed to Santa he “was a little bit good”, because frankly, that child has been on a tear lately.
At this point, he would be lucky to get coal from the old elf. About a week and a half ago, the hubs received a phone call from his bank reporting some suspicious activity on his bank card through his Amazon account. A quick investigation revealed Sparky had gotten onto daddy’s Amazon account and ordered himself over $1,700 of Godzilla and dinosaur toys.
He completely bypassed Santa with his Christmas list. When asked how on earth he managed to pull off such a feat, his response of “with talent on loan from God” had us both biting our lips and turning our head away so he would not see our surprised laughter. Later that day, he suggested we send his Elf on the Shelf to another family “because it would just be better for everyone if he wasn’t tattling to Santa”. We are pretty certain a law degree where he could use these negotiation skills will be in his future.
As aggravating as his antics can be, I am still grateful for them, simply because they remind me that no matter what else is going on in our lives, the joy and promise brought to us by a child is always a gift. I imagine Mary and Joseph were also at wits end on how to deal with their little boy from time to time and they too laughed at his mischief. Our children always create love within us, which makes every day worth celebrating. From our house to yours, we wish you a measure of comfort and joy this holiday season.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.