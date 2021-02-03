Learning a foreign language has never been my strong suit. My dyslexia created challenges which made reading anything in Spanish to be a nightmare and may possibly have caused our high school foreign language teacher to sigh with despair over my admittedly half-hearted attempts.
Unfortunately, I am being forced to learn a new language. One I don’t like and creates anxiety since the information continually changes. OSTAT, FIO2, PEEP: language, which describes oxygen intake and pressure used to inflate the lungs. Heart Rate, bicarbonate, blood pressure: measuring heart function. Creatinine, urine output: indicating kidney health. White blood cell count, fever range: indications of infection. Blood gasses, vent settings, lucidity, and the list goes on.
The updates come daily now, a huge relief in itself; but the laundry list of questions to help understand the Hub’s condition are daunting. I struggle to wrap my head around the information even as I seek reassurance in the data. Anything, even as setbacks, seem to wipe out improvements.
The nurses are matter of fact but, they don’t tell the story I am looking for. Does he recognize his family in the photos next to his bed? Is he determined to continue to fight? Does he know where he is today? Is he feeling stronger? Has he spoken to anyone? Is he thinking about us? Does he know how desperately we miss him and are worried about him? Is he dreaming when he is asleep, or is he just in darkness? Is he afraid? Is anyone holding his hand at some point during the day — so he has human contact? So many questions and so few answers.
The phone rings, another inquiry on how the family is doing; immediately followed by another horror story of someone who died from this virus. Each one paralyzing and creating fear. I go through the motions of day-to-day life. I pray continually. For my husband, our son, our family and for the hundreds and thousands of other people struggling with this same nightmare. I say prayers of gratitude for the grace offered from friends, family and even strangers. This circle of support provides balm for our battered souls and comfort to quiet the relentless “what if” chatter in my brain. They have no idea how much this helps.
Our son Sparky talks about Daddy all the time. He shares how much he misses him; he wants to talk to him on the phone and several times, he made the horrific statement that he was “going to be sad when Daddy dies”. I try to be positive, but it is hard.
An acquaintance who is unaware of what is occurring within our family, makes a comment about how stupid the precautions for COVID-19 seem to be, and how people are ridiculous to follow them. I lash out and tell him of the hellish situation we are in. He blinks and says he didn’t know. I somehow know he will still not wear a mask or take precautions to keep others safe, and I am resentful.
The phone rings, the hospital is calling. In my head, I can smell the antiseptic stench and hear the endless beeping and hissing of machines helping patients survive. The nurse gives an update and once again, I seek the positive, no matter how small, in the foreign language I never wanted to learn.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.