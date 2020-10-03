The October 1st cold snap certainly reminded us that autumn is on the way. The chilly weather makes me want to snuggle on a sofa, in front of a fireplace, sipping homemade cocoa and having an adventure between the pages of a good book. Unfortunately, I don’t have a fireplace, the luxury of time to spend on a sofa with a book, and the calories which come from really good cocoa are not needed. But a girl can still dream.
I knew the weather was going to turn cold or rainy as soon as I realized The Hubs had removed two large kitchen windows which he had been promising to replace for a decade or so. They are the last two to be upgraded and since windows for a manufactured home are pricey, I had been delaying calling a window company. As soon as I saw the gaping holes in my kitchen walls – I knew right then the dry spell was going to be over. I wasn’t wrong. By sundown, the wind was kicking leaves across the yard and the temperature dropped. A quick covering was taped across spaces in the siding which were exposed. I am keeping my fingers crossed they will be completed by the new year.
The squirrels on the property, who have been dubbed “tree rats” have been busy stuffing walnuts everywhere. In Sparky’s playhouse, in an abandoned doghouse, the bag for clothespins, in the holes of cinder blocks stacked in the back yard and they have chewed another hole in the flashing around the storage shed. They have been so obnoxious, that when a young hawk was in the yard giving chase to one of the little buggers, I was cheering on the hawk. Not a moment to be proud of, but there it is.
Sparky has recently developed a fascination with grasshoppers. Mostly with their ability to jump long distances. I have shown him several up close, carefully pointing out their jaws, antennae, the different legs, wings, etc., he considers that dull stuff until they leap several feet away, then manage to completely disappear in the dead grass right in front of him. Then they are suddenly interesting and needing to be studied. Of course, we cannot find one at that point, which is probably a good thing since he is extremely interested in tossing them in front of the chickens to chase and devour. He is a bit ghoulish.
Sparky and The Hubs went on a weeklong vacation to North Carolina last week, spending time with cousins and the beach. The Hubs took him fishing for the first time, off a local pier. Sparky had his own fishing pole, and once it was baited, was happily holding on to his rod as the bobber danced on the water. The Hubs was busy trying to string his own fishing pole, when Sparky yelled; he had caught a fish. Sure enough, he had a small fish flopping about on the end of his line. The Hubs snapped a few photos of a beaming Sparky holding up his trophy, then the two of them threw the fish back. The hook was rebaited, tossed back into the water and the Hubs returned to prepping his own pole. Sparky caught another fish, another photo was taken, and the fish released, then a third. In total, he caught three fish within 15 minutes and The Hubs never once got a hook in the water. After his haul, Sparky lost interest in the whole process, because apparently fishing is nothing more than throwing a line in the water! I do, however, foresee plenty of future fishing trips for the family, which brings back happy memories of my youth.
In addition to everything else going on, I have come to the conclusion the next time there is a presidential debate, maybe they should avoid it being so close to a full moon. That was the biggest hot mess witnessed in a long time, resulting in sleep-time loss, which will never be recovered, and a headache. I know it wasn’t the fault of the moon, but also don’t really want to believe that two grown men, who want to represent our country would be so ridiculous. The way those two went at it – we would have been better served having them in a ring tossing mud pies at each other.
As surely as the weather changes and little boys get excited over their first catch, life will go on and bring new adventures and challenges. We just have to decide to enjoy the little joys as they come, because, God knows, there will always be squirrels and politicians around to muck everything else up.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.