We are on week three of the Stay at Home order by our local government. Each day the news briefing by the governor and his staff shares grim reminders of why social isolation is so important. Each number in the confirmed cases and deaths of COVID-19 represents someone who was loved and a family who will mourn in isolation from each other. It’s sobering and sorrowful. The news is still filled with stories of opportunistic jerks who hoard needed supplies in order to sell it at highly inflated rates to individuals desperate to protect and care for their loved ones.
Farmers are struggling to get produce to market due to a shortage of field workers and dairies are dumping hundreds of pounds of milk down the drain because their contracts to provide milk to schools and educational institutions are useless. This is even more frustrating when you know people who are struggling to put food and milk on their tables. It’s enough to keep a person awake at night.
Despite these gloomy facts, there are small kindnesses everywhere. We may have to look for them, but they are there.
A friend of mine who is a long-distance truck driver was most appreciative of a family who was handing out gallon bags to big rig drivers at an isolated truck stop. In the bag was two bottles of water, several different hearty and healthful snacks and a note expressing appreciation. It was their way of helping the drivers who are unable to go into restaurants to eat and whose vehicles are too big and cumbersome to go through a drive through.
Another friend recently gave birth early. She and her son had to stay in the hospital for a couple of extra days and her husband, who is deployed is unable to be home with her. When she arrived home, it was to discover a fully-stocked fridge, with frozen individual portion home-made meals, preemie diapers and clothes and her house cleaned from top to bottom. She is still not certain who coordinated the effort, but she suspects several of her neighbors gave her the gift of being able to just enjoy being a new mom for a week or so.
An acquaintance shared that fostering animals was at an all-time high for her rescue group. Animals who have been socialized and trained have a better chance of being adopted, since this is “puppy and kitten season,” they have been busy interviewing and matching “parents” for these animals.
A member of one our Kiwanis Clubs was astounded to learn that the videos that she sent to her grandchildren every day of her reading a different children’s book was making the rounds on social media. Yep, Grandma was being shared amongst the preschool set. She still hasn’t decided how she feels about the whole thing, but did declare that if she had known that was what was going to happen, she wouldn’t have had a pile of dirty dishes in the background.
Entire neighborhoods are engaging in ways to entertain children, staging bear or Easter egg hunts, by placing decorations in windows or on porches. Families taking strolls through the neighborhood make a game of finding creative and joyful signs of spring everywhere. It’s a small thing, but expresses community and hope.
Yes, this entire ordeal with the virus is a pain in the part of the anatomy where the sun doesn’t shine, but as Fred Rogers once shared, “When I was a young boy and I would see scary things on the news, my mother would say to me ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” There are helpers all around — we just need to look for and be them.