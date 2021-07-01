I feel that once upon a time, people participated in sports for the love of the game or the thrill of competition. I remember my dad and brother being enthralled watching football on Monday nights and Wide World of Sports on the weekend; with Howard Cosell commenting on everything from bowling to cliff diving.
When the Olympics came around, we would be engrossed watching skaters dancing across the ice, swimmers streaking through the water and runners sprinting across finish lines. The exaltation of the competitors was evident, they were thrilled to be chosen for the most elite sports competitions in the world, and they were proud to be representing their team and country. We would be full of pride for the athletes and their excellence in their chosen field.
We would beg to select the box of Wheaties with Mark Spitz, Dorothy Hamill or Bruce Jenner smiling back at us as they displayed their medals. At play time, we would pretend to be star athletes and would have our own award ceremonies as we stood atop bales of straw and received our medals made of daisy chains. We would sing a badly mangled version of the Star Spangled Banner and march around the yard pretending to carry an American Flag, made from a mop handle, and colored underpants swiped from the clothesline. Our patriotism knew no bounds.
Sports seemed to be somewhat more dignified at that time. Every kid on the playground knew there were rules and expectations. You played fair, no spitting, no cussing, no name calling and no fighting. Anyone breaking these rules was sent directly to the sidelines or kicked off the team. You were expected to display good sportsmanship, be respectful of teammates, coaches and umpires or referees, and to be a good representative of your team and uniform. No exceptions were made. Players, parents and spectators all understood this without it having to be put into a handbook.
Sporting events were about the game. Teamwork. Developing leadership on the field. Loyalty. Courtesy. Pride in doing your best even if your team was creamed by the opposition.
Today’s sports appear to have some players which have not learned these simple lessons. The sports field should not be the arena where you take a knee, turn your back on your supporters or make any sort of political statement. My reasoning is as follows; if I did something to embarrass my company or the members of our organization at any sort of public event, there would be an employee handbook-sized imprint on my backside as I was sent out the door.
My job, regardless of what I am doing, be it coaching leadership development for adults, registering individuals for a conference or having ice water dumped on my head as a fundraiser for one of the youth groups is to be a good representative for our organization. They pay my salary and therefore, anytime I am on the clock or wearing a garment representative of our organization, my behavior reflects their standards. I chose to work for them and therefore they can dictate appropriateness when I am the face of the organization.
When an athlete is on the field, their behavior should be set by the company they are representative of, be it a privately owned team or an amateur event with sponsors. Teams should not have to acquiesce to demands of individuals who want to use field time to further their platforms. Behavior, which does not meet standards should be addressed immediately and the consequences handed out without question. If the athlete wants to get involved in a cause and make a statement — they need to do it on their own time, not while representing the people who are paying the bills.
What ultimately happens when sports become political is a downturn in interest. Less revenue from sponsors, less attendees at events, less participation at the youth level and thus, fewer to develop into adult athletes because the program is somehow sordid and becomes a new battleground for something other than the game.
So, while some of these athletes may win their 60 seconds of fame while advocating for their causes, they are still losing, because respect and public adulation are even harder to win than a medal or a players’ jersey. The real losers, unfortunately, will be the boys and girls who could have also loved that sport, but were steered away because of the ugliness of the activism on the playing field.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.