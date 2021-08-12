August. The month of raging humidity and scorching hot days. School starts soon, daybreak is later and garden produce is at its peak. At dusk, the tree frogs sing harmonizing with the field crickets and it is peaceful as we watch the swallows dive and swoop as they gorge themselves on mosquitos.
I find it harder to get up in the mornings now, the room stays dark for longer and it is easier to hit the snooze button than to face the day. I miss our rooster, Elvis. His early morning crowing was an easy and relentless reminder it is time to arise.
The field corn is tall and the tassels are starting to loose their blonde silky texture as the kernels ripen. I warn our son Sparky that corn fields are not for playing, because he could easily get lost among the sound muffling rows, and the leaves of the plant can cut you easily.
The tall, dense plants create blind spots on our road, we can’t see around the curve in front of our house and you have to inch your vehicle out a bit further to see before you pull out of an intersection. At any time of the day, we see rabbits hopping out from between the stalks as they seek a shady place to hide. In the morning, deer will suddenly pop out of the fields and cause you to tap the brakes to slow down a bit during your morning drive.
We see the neighbors cutting and bailing straw or hay and I am grateful to not be involved in that operation. Anyone who ever baled in steamy weather will remember how bits of clover, grass and thistles would stick to you, your sweat making you even stickier and the “barn rashes,” which arrived along with muscle cramps at days end. It was a battle to stay hydrated, especially when there are no bathrooms in the fields for a girl to relieve herself with a crew of guys hanging about. I don’t envy that task, even if it does provide a full-body workout.
My tomato and cucumber plants are just loaded this year. I have had to tape the plants to supports, least they break off from the weight of their bounty. As a kid, one of my favorite summer meals was fresh sourdough bread, slathered with a bit of Spin Blend (yeah — that is old), fresh picked tomatoes still warm from the sun, sliced and salted and topped with one strip of bacon, fried up crisp and chopped. With a side of fresh cucumbers, it was a delicious meal to enjoy while watching Bob Barker on television.
Fresh green beans cooked up with new potatoes and ham hocks with sides of fresh sweet corn, buttered beets and more of the tomatoes and cucumbers create inexpensive and filling feasts from the garden. The food is simple and reminiscent of a time here my parents, brother and I would gather at the end of day. I miss those days.
A friend of mine called to ask if I had left zucchini on her front porch. I had to laugh over this and to be honest; I briefly wondered where I could get some in order to leave even more on her porch swing.
Several years ago, The Hubs had planted four plants and we had enough zucchini being produced to feed half of the county. A friend mistakenly made the comment that anyone could find uses for just a bag of them. So, in the early morning, I dropped off a bag full on her front porch. It just happened to be a 50-pound grain sack stuffed to the top and then some. Zucchini never came up in discussion again.
Mom has an abundance of cherry tomatoes, despite the thieving squirrels who raid the garden daily. Our daily conversations end with an inquiry as to whether or not we want some of these tasty gems. Her neighbors have already been “gifted” with a quantity, I even saw one flinch when he was asked if he would like some more.
It is hard to believe summer is drawing to a close as the temperature lingers in the 90’s, but August is offering up all the bounty of the Earth.
We need to enjoy these blessings and realize them for what they are, the gifts of summer.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.