Recently, Governor DeWine took steps to review the foster system from head to toe. Thank goodness. While staff and volunteers within Children Services do their best to help children — parts of the system have become such an awful swamp of regulations and rules, that they no longer make sense. Here are some of my suggestions on how to help the 20,000-plus children in Ohio who are in the system.
Show the Richard Cardinal video to all parenting applicants. Our first parenting class, we watched “Richard Cardinal: Cry from a Diary of a Métis Child” The following week, our class had shrunk by half. This film brutally shares the abuse and neglect of a young boy who was part of the system.
Thankfully there has been some much-needed reform in the system since he committed suicide, but it starkly displays the type of life many of these children have had. By showing the video to all applicants, you find out who is strong enough to face this sort of ugliness and yet, compassionate enough to still help these survivors.
Hold more parenting classes. It seems simple, but, while the need is extreme, availability is lean. Each county should be provided the resources to have parenting classes. When we became foster parents, we had to go two counties over for 10 weeks of classes. Ongoing classes need to be happening since kinship care providers are also required to attend.
Allow for continuing education to be done on-line. Once you become certified as a foster parent, you are required to take an additional 40 hours of classes before you can be re-certified. Some counties, like Franklin or Athens, will have on-site classes, most do not. Currently, we can have about 13-14 continuing education credits done on-line for our renewal requirements.
I have found these to be exceptionally helpful since they are usually well done, full of very good information and they can be done at your convenience. If you go through a private education company (for a fee), the topic options are often more diverse than what is available in classrooms in our area. Otherwise, you will find yourself taking random classes just to get your course hours and accommodate your babysitter.
Provide affordable reimbursement. While I know there are people who do fostering for less than altruistic reasons; most of us do it because we love children and it hurts our hearts knowing the struggles many are having today. But, taking care of a child is expensive. We received $18 a day for caring for Sparky. This covered everything except formula as an infant and about $30 of food from WIC when he was older. Our day care is $30 a day.
We provided everything else. It was not a money-making endeavor by any stretch of the imagination. Rates vary from county to county and from agency to agency. Some agencies offer vouchers for daycare or clothing, not everyone is offered these resources. There needs to be consistency across the board.
