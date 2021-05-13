Some things you can just know in your bones. Like the sun will rise in the morning and that it is darn near impossible for a four-year-old boy to keep a secret. Or at least our four-year-old.
When I walked through the door, he came tearing out of the living room yipping mommy! Mommy! Mommy! He was so excited he was hopping from foot to foot, waving his arms about, his eyes were sparking, his little rosebud mouth opened and out tumbled “Guess what?!? We got some baby chicks!!!”
Of course, you did.
I leaned around the doorway to look at his father who at least had the grace to look chagrined at being caught up in another chick purchase. I was frankly bemused since he had been saying for weeks “no more chickens!” Riiiggghhhht. Way to hold the line there, buddy. Apparently the two of them had been in the local farm supply store and, darn it all; new shipments of chicks had arrived.
I could very easily picture the scenario. Sparky would have been up on tiptoes trying to peer over the edges of the holding tanks, admiring the fluffy little cheepers. The hubs would also be checking them out as he briefly read the description or checked out the photograph of a typical bird. Sparky would have been begging for chicks and the hubs would have started out saying no, then he would realize he did not have one of those chickens, or that one, or that one. Twenty minutes later, they walked out the store with a dozen chicks, which we were not going to get.
Chickens come in a wide variety of breeds, they typically have three uses, they are bred for meat or egg laying or they may be dual purpose birds. Which is ideal since once they are past egg laying years, they can be used for stewing. The third option is decorative birds. These are generally lousy layers, too scrawny to eat and basically are pets. Usually these are exotic-looking creatures and more often than not, the breed originated overseas.
You have some giant breeds, like Jersey Giants, which can weigh as much as 15 pounds and stand 26 inches tall. These giant birds can be terrifying, especially the roosters since they always look like they have a bit of an attitude. Then there are tiny breeds, the bantams, which can weigh only a couple of pounds and can fit easily into your hand.
Despite their tiny size, the roosters can be even more ferocious than larger breeds and the hens are very protective of their chicks. We used to have a little blonde speckled hen with feathers on her feet, she was named “Fancy.” Fancy once had 13 chicks in mid-October, when she brought them out of the doghouse where she had made her nest, the wind blew every one of those chicks off the deck and into the yard. You could barely feel them when you held one, they were so little.
Our new array of chicks is a colorful bunch. I asked the hubs what type they were and his response of “I forgot” did not make me happy. I continued to grill him, “are they layers? Meat birds? What size eggs are they supposed to produce? How many per year? Were they sexed?” He finally admitted a couple were “grey something”, another was supposed to lay a dark brown egg and they are all supposed to be pullets.
The chicks look to range in age, some have pin feathers, others are still covered in down. Some have spots, others are a soft grey, still another is almost white. I have no clue regarding their breeds.
They scamper about in their little warming box, peeping and looking utterly baffled by their surroundings. In a few weeks, we will move them outside to an outdoor structure where they will become acquainted with grass, bugs and be able to see the other chickens.
They will be protected from critters, which would turn them into a quick snack and from the other chickens since “pecking order” is a very real thing. By the Fourth of July, they should all be integrated and by September, we should see some additional eggs. Providing they didn’t bring home a bevy of roosters. If that is the case, we will be the most annoying house on the road and will be looking for people interested in a noisy pet; which had been lovingly named by Sparky, and thus unable to be eaten by our household.
In the meantime, Sparky will be admiring and renaming them daily. We will teach him how to deal with them gently, and to care for them so they are healthy. When he grumbles about cleaning up, I will firmly tell him this is the price of cheep thrills, even though he won’t get the pun. The hubs will though, after all, he gets to rehab the coop and run for the birds we were not going to get.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.