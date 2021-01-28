It was a jar of bean soup that finally did it. We arrived home, Sparky from daycare, myself from work.
I was so exhausted on the physical, emotional and mental level that I hurt and wanted nothing more than to crawl into bed. I was thinking of the tasks which needed to be done and how long it would be before the next phone call came from the hospital, as well as how long it would be before I could put Sparky to bed.
My thought process was like a squirrel playing in the back yard, with no pattern. On top of that, I needed to figure out what to serve for supper. It was then that I saw it. A quart jar had been placed on our doormat with a note attached to it. A jar filled with homemade bean soup had been left for us with a note offering comfort.
It was this, which finally pushed me over the edge. I sent Sparky to his room to play, while I went into the bathroom, stepped into the bathtub, pulled the curtain, sat and broke down in tears. A simple gift of removing one task off my list for that minute felt like a huge relief after an excruciating week — caused me to come undone.
The night before, I received a 2 a.m. phone call from a health care professional telling me they “did not feel good” about my husbands’ survival rate as he was transferred to a larger hospital, one equipped to care for COVID-patients. It ended any rest for that night.
I had already been bombarded with texts, emails and phone calls as late as 11:30 and was exhausted. I prayed for daylight and for God to be present. Hours went by with no updates. I kept telling myself that no news was good news, but it was cold comfort. Six a.m. arrived and so did the text messages and calls asking for updates, which I did not have. It made me feel like a terrible wife, even as callers demanded more and more. I had to work, and Sparky was trying a new babysitter. I had to function.
Somehow, I made it through the day, although in a mental fog. Then came home to a start of unexpected blessings.
Sparky was ecstatic, a friend had sent a surprise from Amazon and he was busy exploring his dinosaur activities and the care package that was sent to us. Crackers, soup, a cozy blanket — kindness in a box from across the miles. Messages started to come in with a different tone, less demanding and unkind, but these offered to have a meal delivered to us, information for potential day care providers, offers of prayers.
Two days later, women in the community brought covered dishes, enough to take care of a week, possibly longer, lifting a burden. As I write this, the blessing of a kind and generous soul, is watching Sparky so I can work from home. It’s a comfort, filling my heart with gratitude for this grace.
I am now receiving regular updates from a hospital — a relief after a week of no communications.
I am trying to untangle the financial issues of separate accounts and the inability to access them. Trying to understand paperwork to file for guardianship so I can make the car payment and pay for babysitting. Even as I realize it will take weeks for the process to go through the courts.
The Hubs remains in critical condition and will have a slow recovery. If you have a prayer for healing to spare, it would be appreciated. As it is, I am remaining prayerful for a full recovery and am ever grateful for the kindness of others in our time of need, removing the feeling of being completely overwhelmed and alone. Sometimes, blessings begin to appear in unusual forms — they may be as simple as a jar of bean soup.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.