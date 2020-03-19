It has been a wild week. Due to the risks of spreading the coronavirus, our office has canceled two of our largest conferences. It’s a huge disappointment for many of our students and members since the events have been part of their plans for months. But, better to be safe than sorry.
We aren’t the only ones dealing with the fall out; businesses and schools have been ordered closed. Restrictions are in place for care centers, restaurants and even some grocery stores are shortening their hours.
The fear generated by this virus has also caused some people to lose their minds. I am grateful I picked up a couple of packages of toilet tissue a few weeks ago when it was on special. I kept one and gave the other on to my parents. Six double rolls should last a while for most households, unless, apparently, there is a virus going around.
For some reason, toilet paper has become the holy grail of supplies, followed by disinfectant and tissues. People flocked to stores and snatched up package after package. I am of the opinion, that if your family needs 90 rolls of toilet tissue for a two-week period, there may be a bigger issue involved. I was at the store in an upscale neighborhood where my office is located; cart after cart rolled by — piled with toilet paper and some sort of fancy craft beer or wine. Not meat and vegetables, not dairy or canned goods. Toilet paper and alcohol. One woman did have packages of brie and prosciutto delicately balanced on her pile of double ply paper goods. The lines snaked toward the back of the store and every single person acted like it was an emergency to get through that line. It was bizarre.
Another issue that is weird is how many different ways we are being reminded to wash our hands. I thought we all learned this at approximately the same time we were toilet trained. You touch something dirty, cough or sneeze, or start to prepare food — you wash your hands. You change a diaper, clean the litter box, put gas in your car, count money, wash your hands.
It’s a long list of reasons why you should scrub up and tutorials on how to do this task should not be news — but, apparently it is. The yuck factor on this is sky high and makes my skin crawl. What kind of gross and dirty lifestyles have people been existing in all these years?
This week, a story broke of how a couple of men from Tennessee had purchased over 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer with the intentions of selling them online for a killing. The brothers began selling them online for anywhere from $8 to $70 a bottle. A crazy amount of money was coming in — until Amazon and eBay shut them down for profiteering in the time of an emergency. I hope they are reduced to selling them along the side of the road like at a produce stand since they made a bad situation worse for many individuals.
The most insane incident I have seen over this health crisis is from the Internet. A young woman by the name of Ava Louise has issued a new challenge to young people who follow trends on social media. These are the same idiots who swallow condoms, eat soap pods or cinnamon powder, or pour boiling water on someone to watch their reaction. Yes, some people are that dumb.
The latest stunt is called the “Coronavirus Challenge” and involves — licking a toilet seat, which is used by the public. The challenge came complete with this witless female sliming up a toilet seat on an airplane. Gross. As if things weren’t crazy enough in the world, now we need to worry about accidently sitting on someone’s spit while we tinkle? Really? I hope this twit winds up with a Class A case of herpes and canker sores causing her to hide out in her home for a while.
People need to look hard for their common sense during this time. Stop hoarding, stop inviting the spread of who knows what diseases, and start realizing this should be just a temporary situation. It will be less painful and aggravating if we don’t allow our collective IQ to drop.
Until this virus comes to a stop, be mindful of what you do and try to help one another. We will get through this together; and for God’s sake, wash your hands.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.