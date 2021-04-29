This week provided a rare opportunity for me. I vegetated. To be clear, it wasn’t 100 percent by choice. I had received my second COVID-19 vaccination shot, and like some people who had the virus already, I had a reaction to the medication.
It was more of a “I feel like I have the flu” reaction, than anything else, but, instead of muscling through, I decided to just go to bed. For 36 hours, I was more or less, by myself. The need to take care of household chores, work and taking care of our family nonstop since the beginning of January while trying to recover from COVID-19 has taken a toll on me. To be able to drop all those responsibilities for even such a short amount of time was glorious.
I treated myself to repeated hot baths, easing body aches and chills. I stewed in the tub and read. A luxury I have not had in ages. When the water cooled and I was cramped from being folded up in the tub, I went to bed and napped, when I woke up, I repeated the process all over.
Interestingly enough, as I slept, I dreamt of story books I had loved as a young girl. “Little House on the Prairie,” by Laura Wilder, “The Ramona Series,” by Beverly Cleary, and the “Katie John Series,” by Mary Calhoun. One time I even dreamt of “Chicken Soup with Rice” by Maurice Sendak – a lovely singsong poem we read to Sparky from time to time. I had spent many happy hours immersed in those stories as a young girl. They fueled my imagination and kept me quietly entertained for hours.
Somehow, being able to read a current novel while awake and review beloved stories from my childhood refreshed and renewed a part of me that was depleted. When the alarm went off the next morning at 5:03, I hopped out of bed, tidied up the bathroom as I prepared for my day and was on my way to work a half hour early.
Even though I still have some residual side effects from the shot, I feel better than I have in months. I am not certain if it was the solitude, the napping or being able to indulge in a literary binge which was most beneficial.
It also makes me more determined than ever to instill a love of reading and stories in our son, Sparky. I want him to one day be able to lose himself in a story of a young girl navigating the world of older kids and potentially confusing choices, or living in a sod house on the prairie, or about the special relationship a boy has with his dog.
Stories, which even though written years ago will still hold him in thrall. I would like to be the person to be able to write books like “The Hardy Boys,” “Encyclopedia Brown”, and other classics, but it is most likely beyond my skill set. I am just grateful others can and have done so.
Simply put, I want Sparky to be a reader. According to Pew Research, one-third of high school graduates never read another book after they leave school. This makes me sad, as does the fact that 42 percent of college graduates never read another book after college. They are missing a marvelous opportunity to stretch their imaginations, improve life skills or simply to escape from reality for a while. Our libraries are a national treasure providing rich resources to everyone, regardless of their circumstances and should be utilized.
Encouraging our future generations to be readers may start as simply reading a poem about a boy who eats chicken soup with rice every month of the year. This may also be the start of a curative for what ails a great many souls.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.