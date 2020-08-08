I don’t know about you, but this whole year has messed with my head. Working from home and the cancellation of numerous events has left me feeling somewhat clueless as to what time of the year it is.
Conferences and conventions that generally had me scrambling at work have been canceled and multiple festivals and events we enjoy as a family were either put on hiatus or avoided due to health concerns. I have not had a single elephant ear dusted with sugar and cinnamon all summer and it makes me sad.
The annual summer haircut did not happen because of salons being closed and now, they are fully booked. I look like a shaggy beast and unfortunately, since I had to renew my drivers license, I will be hauling around a reminder of that mess for a couple of years.
To add insult, I recently obtained my concealed carry license and that photo is horrific. Since we had to provide a photograph with the application, I thought they would be using it. No such luck. Having dashed over to the sheriff’s office to pick up the ID card, I was a sweaty mess, hair scraped back with an industrial strength hairband — which left tufts sticking out everywhere, no make-up, and because my mask was drying at home, strap marks from wearing our son’s too-small-for-my-fat-head mask.
To make matters worse, I was repeatedly told to look at the camera, and was at a point of frustration when the deputy snapped the picture. The result was an ID card of someone who looked like they shouldn’t be allowed to handle a butter knife let alone a deadly weapon. That bug-eyed, frazzled beauty of a photo gets to stay in the wallet for five years.
In addition to having those mortifying mementoes of the year, it just dawned on me that it is August. How the heck did that happen? School supplies are in the stores and God help us all — I saw a display for Halloween candy this week.
It seems like the year was nothing more than attending meetings via the computer and muting my microphone while swearing at our less than wonderful Internet connection during those same events. Thankfully, our organization’s students have been showing true leadership skills by helping me limp along in the learning process of all things electronic. Some will be receiving copious amounts of homemade cookies in the future.
When not dealing with work tasks, the rest of the summer has been spent having water balloon “fights” with our son Sparky and, recently, trying to figure out where our free ranging young hens have been laying eggs. The dog certainly has not had any problem finding them as evidenced by the eggshells strewn across the yard and drive. We have been battling squirrels, ground moles and rabbits with no noticeable success, played with dinosaurs until we are ready to scream and nearly throttled each other from so much “togetherness”.
So many greeting cards have been mailed from our home for various things, condolences, get-well, congratulations, thank you notes, we feel like we have personally kept the postal system and card industry in business.
I know we are not the ones feeling discombobulated, but it sure feels like it at times. Hopefully, next week will be better and life will feel more even keeled. Until then, if anyone wants to go on a real life egg hunt, just let me know.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.