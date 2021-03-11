The latest victims of cancel culture are the definition of why this whole process is a joke. Speedy Gonzales and Pepe Le Pew of Warner Brother Cartoons are the latest figures being classified as offensive. Here is newsflash for the Cancel Crew. They are cartoons.
My brother and I watched those cartoons as kids every Saturday morning. So did every other kid we knew. Not once, ever, did a classmate ever think that Pepe Le Pew was a role model for romance or relationships. From a kids’ view — his entire arsenal of corny lines and attempts at romancing a cat were lessons on how to not chase a girl. Even the daughter of Pepe’s creator, Linda Jones, stated that her father said his approach to Pepe “was to show his failures as a suitor”. If a six-year-old can be this discerning, why can’t these adults?
Speedy Gonzales was the rockstar of the playground. It was not uncommon to hear “arriba, arriba… andale, andale!” and then see someone go racing across the field. No one cared he was a “minority”, our focus was on how fast he could run, in other words, what he was capable of, rather than any perceived negatives.
If that cancel culture wants to focus on something, how about looking at the cartoons of today — the Looney Tunes programs, even without Pepe Le Pew, Yosemite Sam, Speedy Gonzales and Elmer Fudd, are frankly, mean and dumbed down. Characters used to utilize their wits and creativity when dealing with the inevitable conflict. Now, sarcasm, name calling and a lack of impulse control is the theme of these programs. It’s sad, but I don’t really want my son to watch these “new and modernized” cartoons.
Other cartoons inject mockery for conservative values and sexualize characters. Children do not need to be learning about adult relationships through cartoons. It’s something children should be protected from until they begin to mature.
If they are truly concerned about the tender minds of children — let’s consider the music industry. Cardi B’s “song” “WAP” is about the dirtiest song I have heard in years. The lyrics are offensive and explicit and reduces a woman down to basically one part of her anatomy and sex acts. Yet, this obscenity was celebrated for being “innovative and creative”.
Interestingly the lyrics contained words which would get cause a great many people to lose their jobs and in the cases of students, to lose scholarships, be kicked off sports teams and even expelled from schools. Yet, no one has suggested her foul-mouthed songs or acts be canceled, despite being downloaded to the phones of thousands and thousands of children under 12.
The hip hop genre has explicit lyrics more than double than pop music — the next nearest genre. Not love, affection or romance, but sex with an often implication of it being nonconsensual. Again, this “art form” is not considered to be a threat, but a cartoon character failing at obtaining a girlfriend is.
Let’s also talk about rap music. The American Psychological Association has conducted studies which show that violent song lyrics increase negative emotions and thoughts that can lead to aggression. Lyrics about killing police officers, people who “disrespect” you or females being called stupid (female dogs) influences listeners perceptions of society and contributes to development of aggressive personalities. Yet again the Cancel Committee has been silent regarding this “liberating art form”. Again, Elmer Fudd hunting “wabbits” is a bigger concern than lyrics encouraging murder of police officers, drug use and devaluing females.
At this point, I have to consider that this culture, who is so worried about cartoon characters, children’s books, poetry and signs in stores guiding to “boy’s and girl’s” themed toys are functioning at a less-than-adult level since their response is less than mature. Demands of cancellation “because I said so” without any realistic proof of children being traumatized or offended (without parental coaching) is un-mature.
If you are so concerned about the impact of Pepe Le Pew — turn the television, cellphone or tablet off. Be the adult, tell your own child no and stop trying to be a dictator to your neighbors. If you consider your self “triggered” by these same things, go get some mental health assistance to learn how to deal with the world around you, or you will go through life perpetually offended and unhappy.
