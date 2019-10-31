Almost exactly one year ago, I shared the story of two young boys who had finally found a forever home after being part of the Children’s Services system.
While their initial start to life had been rocky and full of uncertainty, the boys had landed in the loving care of Jim and Kay.
Custody and eventual adoption seemed to be the blessing everyone had hoped for and been granted.
Unfortunately, life was not going to be the happy ever after they had planned. Shortly after the adoption was completed; Jim discovered he had stage four Glioblastoma, a deadly brain cancer.
Jim would not live to share Christmas with his family. Devastated and adrift, Kay and the boys struggled to pick up the pieces and move on.
She fought hard against grief, depression and financial issues; she had two boys under the age of 10 depending on her.
She reminded those two little guys that she and their dad loved them fiercely and they were worthy of love and all the good things life had to offer. She was their rock, as any parent is for their children.
Last week, on a lonely stretch of road, Kay’s life ended abruptly — a single car accident.
The shock of losing their mom and stepdad was bad enough for her grown children. For the two boys, it is traumatizing and life changing.
In less than two years, they went from being part of the system in which they have no control, to being adopted into “forever” with loving and doting parents, to again, having their world turned upside down.
This sort of loss and grief would bring me to my knees; I can’t imagine their degree of anguish.
Their mother’s funeral was Monday; Kay is reunited with her beloved Jim. Cold comfort was given to two children who were the recipients of their love and kindness.
Their grandmother, named guardian, will struggle with this unexpected burden.
She will scrimp to make ends meet, revisit homework and behavior issues, cope with the challenges of teenage years, raising these two boys to be respectful and responsible men at a time in her life when she should be a happy bystander instead of an active participant in the parenting game.
She will face an uphill battle, making certain they feel secure and safe when the world has already shown them otherwise.
She will have sleepless nights as she tries to untangle the legal and financial issues dealing with the accident investigation, adoption and custody issues, social security and Medicaid, final expenses for her daughter and son-in-law, his medical expenses and figuring out how to handle a complicated estate, meager though it may be.
Already she is tired and overwhelmed.
The boys need shoes and they are facing the holidays with a very different family from what they had just last year. Cheer will be thin and brittle in their home for a long time.
If you are inclined to assist this family (again), please send gift cards c/o The Circleville Herald.
Monetary donations may be made through Defenbaugh Wise Schoedinger Funeral Home in Circleville, who has been kind enough to process donations and will transfer them to the family.
The funeral home can also process credit card donations. They can be reached at 740-474-3750. Prayers are also appreciated.
Life still isn’t fair for these boys. I’m not certain what their future holds for them, but it has to be better than what life has given them so far.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.