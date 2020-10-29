Halloween is this weekend. I love this holiday; the costumes, the stories, the parties, and the general festive atmosphere surrounding the day. In college, we had such a great time, dressing up in goofy outfits and dancing or pranking each other.
One spectacular night, several of us went up to the local cemetery to see if the “weeping virgin” headstone actually cried tears at midnight as local legend went. There was a half dozen girls, being giggly and goofy as we walked up the street and through the dimly lit cemetery. We found the grave site and settled down to wait for midnight. We were talking in hushed voices, half afraid of being discovered, and half afraid of attracting “something” in the cemetery. We were passing around a bottle of “Tickle Me Pink,” which for a bunch of dumb 18-year-old kids, was the sophisticated wine of the day.
As the hour grew later, we became more aware of noises around us. A raccoon waddled by on its way to check out the local garbage cans, a bird flapping its’ wings as it settled into its’ nest. The moan of the wind as it blew through the bell tower. We were tipsy and beginning to scare ourselves silly, when one of our friends suddenly popped up behind one of the larger monuments with a blood curdling scream. He scattered us like a cat among pigeons. Our one friend, who was a bit more terrified than the rest, went charging through the cemetery and up over this mound of dirt and plopped right down on top of a tarp, which sank down into a grave which had been dug earlier that day. She was wrapped in that sheet of plastic, thrashing around in that vault, screaming enough to wake every resident in not only that boneyard, but half the town as well. There were words coming out of that hole which would have curled the hair of her mother and then some.
Once we realized we were not about to die from a madman, we went in search of our friend. We realized getting her out was going to be a challenge; not only was she almost paralyzed by fear, she was sort of a short, hefty girl and hauling her out of a hole about seven feet deep was not going to be easy. After some debating, we finally came to the conclusion, our best bet was to “borrow” some milk crates from the local store nearby; we figured we should be able to get her out with about six of them, stacking them in a stair step fashion and then hauling her out the last couple of feet.
After we had her calmed down enough to listen to our plan, she agreed it might work and then changed her tune to inform us how she was going to torture us for the rest of our lives for this incident. After much tugging, and pulling and wallowing about in damp, freshly dug dirt, we were able to get her out of the grave and on solid ground. We left a note on the label of the wine bottle asking the gravedigger to kindly returned the milk crates to the store.
We were a dirty mess returning to the dorms, strolling in well past curfew. The resident assistant raised her eyebrows at us but did not say anything. Apparently, we were not the strangest thing she had seen that night.
To this day, I think about that Halloween fiasco; and hear laughter. It just happens to sound like Vincent Price, which makes it even funnier.