As the days get shorter, we are creeping toward Halloween. I was looking at the Sunday flyers and casually asked our boy Sparky what he would like to be for Trick-or-Treat. I was fully expecting “dinosaur” or “pumpkin” as a response. I was hoping for “farmer” since he has been obsessing over the tractors in the fields. As usual, he tossed out something unexpected, “I wanna be a ghost.” My response was immediate – yaaaassssss! We could totally make a ghost costume without dropping $30 for an outfit.
Thinking back to my trick or treating days – I remembered tripping over an oversized sheet and plowing into multiple items thanks to the low visibility of that suffocating Casper the Ghost mask that came complete with minuscule eye and nose holes, an elastic band designed to tangle into your hair and a mouth hole that every kid who wore that mask would immediately stick their tongue through – and get it stuck.
I wanted to do better, for Sparky, so I thought – he’s only three feet tall – a pillowcase should do the trick. Hmmm. Blue polka-dot, floral ruffles, purple sheep and teal were the choices in our orphaned linen stack. None of them were going to work. Not wanting Sparky to look like a Charlie Brown ghost, I made the mistake of many a parent, and looked on Etsy for suggestions.
For the uninitiated, Etsy is basically an online wonderland full of amazing creative designs, for everything from entire rooms to arts and crafts stuff. Mostly it is designed to show how much more creative and artful other people are compared to yourself. Kind of like Martha Stewart on steroids. Of course, I found an adorable ghost costume pattern on there, complete with the seductive lure of adjectives of “easy and clever.”
Liars.
Measuring a two-year-old for height, is an invitation for him to discover the joys of squats, running in place or evolving into a tornado. Later that day, I ventured into the crafts store – searching for the least intimidating clerk; whining for her assistance. She smiled and peered into the cart, asking if I was really planning on using that glue – much like it was something scraped up from under the shelves.
Her look of disdain mixed with pity clearly showed she knew she was dealing with someone whose child’s costume was going to look homemade no matter what. After a bewildering hour involving numerous items being substituted in my cart, I left with materials for a do-it-yourself costume that cost nearly $40.
I am not certain a polka dot ghost is really a terrible thing; and will probably try to con him into a farmer’s costume before all is said and done. If nothing else, at least Charlie Brown will be a role model for a bad ghost costume. Besides, if Sparky gets a peanut butter cup and a couple of lollipops, he won’t care if he is the worst dressed ghost on the street. Happy Halloween and watch out for little ghosts and ghoulies.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.