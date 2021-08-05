Earlier this week, I received an email which sent me into a tailspin. Even though it was sort of expected, it was still jarring. The announcement for the open house for the preschool where our son, Sparky, will begin attending in two weeks. It hit me that our sweet little bundle of mischief is really growing up.
I was swamped with memories of the day we met and picked him up from the hospital, he was less than 72 hours old. The nurse brought him out in the car carrier we had provided. He was tiny and wrinkled like a shriveled little man. He wore a flannel sleep sack and a tiny crocheted scarlet and grey cap, both handmade by some kind souls who donated these items for newborn in need.
He blinked at the bright light as I gazed at him and fell to my knees weeping. I was overwhelmed with wanting this child, renewed grief for the loss of our little girl and absolute terror at possibly also losing this child after falling in love with him. It was a tsunami of emotion.
It is this image I hold in my heart and head when I think of him, and I am struggling reconciling this image with the child who will be climbing on the school bus soon. I think this may be a common occurrence for many parents.
Months ago, we started filling out all the application forms for his schooling. We started picking up school supplies which we thought he needed. Fat crayons, fat triangle-shaped pencils to encourage proper finger position, blunt-tipped scissors, glue sticks, a ruler, and a Super Mario backpack with coordinating pencil case and lunch bag. He has a tidy stack of school items to start his education — mostly which he will not need.
I was astonished by the “Preschool Supply List”; times have certainly changed. There were nine items on it, seven of which would never have crossed my mind for school. Sadly, my thought process as I read these are probably a good indication of why I should ever be a classroom volunteer even as this list created all sorts of anxiety for me.
• A change of clothes (pants/shirt/underwear/socks) labeled with your child’s name. My first thought was dear God, what if he strips down naked and goes streaking through the school/playground? Do other kids do that? A dozen different scenarios crossed my mind as to why he would need clean clothes at school, all of them cringeworthy.
• A book bag and a 10x12 folder. Done and done.
• Computer headphones. What on earth? Is he going to be rocking out in the classroom? Or is this just a ploy for quiet time? Are they going to be listening to nature sounds to calm and center them? Does he need the type with a microphone? I need more information on this.
• Disposable paper cups, five ounces, 20 count. I tried to find these. Truly, but the fact is — no one carried 20-count boxes of paper cups. Probably because so many people get them for super tough games of beer pong and cup stacking. I went to seven stores looking for the 20 pack and wound up with a package large enough to supply five kids. Sorry — Mommy can’t follow instructions.
• Resealable baggies (snack size). Hmmm. I have absolutely no idea on these. Why would you need baggies in a classroom? Somehow, I doubt if the teacher will be sorting and bagging up different sized Legos or game pieces in an anal-retentive manner like some people in our household.
• Paper towels (one large roll). Okay, this one I could totally understand. Considering I spend hours a week wiping down every surface in our house because of sticky fingers, I can only imagine a classroom full of kids. I wouldn’t want to wash that many cleaning clothes either, which would be the size of a bale of straw. I do think the teacher may be optimistic about only needing one roll.
• An 8x10 agenda. What on earth? In my world an agenda is a checklist of meeting topics. I asked a couple of friends who are teachers what an agenda was for preschoolers. Each had a baffled expression and confessed they had no idea. The employees at Walmart and Staples had no idea what they were. I googled it, and up popped a bunch of checklists for items “like brush your teeth”, “make you bed”, “get dressed”, nothing school related. It took about a half dozen calls and emails to learn an agenda was a fancy word for calendar or day planner. Duh.
• Anti-static screen wipes. Uhm… are you talking about used dryer sheets? That’s what we use on our screens. Having used the clothesline all summer, I did not have a single one in our house. Again, back to the store where I received a half dozen answers as to what this item actually was, and yes, they were sold out. On to Staples, where I asked where I could find this item, I was shown a six pack of basically wet wipes for computers. Oh. They were of course sold out of single containers. Amazon to the rescue, his tube should arrive later this week.
Sparky is excited about going to school where he will hopefully be a good student and citizen. While his landmark step makes me weepy, I just am excited that I figured out his supply list, which is somewhat pitiful. I can only hope kindergarten will be less complicated.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.