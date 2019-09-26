It’s not often a mother is able to witness their child fall in love for the first time. The wide-eyed stare accompanied by a slack jawed expression is something to behold. I witnessed the transformation of our son’s face as I made the introduction. When it was all over, he reverently repeated — “thank you, mommy, thank you!”
Who was this enchantress who cast a spell on my fair-haired boy? It was a neighboring farmer’s John Deere combine. A lovely shade of green specific to the brand, this particular beauty wasn’t too big of a beast to intimidate a little boy, but, big enough to enthrall him with the roar of her engine.
The rotation of the blades mesmerized him as they slashed and leveled rows of field corn, then his new love gracefully pivoted at the end of the field to repeat the exercise. When she paused to offload bushels of golden corn kernels into the semi, I heard his sigh from the backseat. It clearly expressed adoration.
He begged for an up close and personal introduction, but, was denied by the protective nature of his mother, who was not willing to allow him to pursue the object of his admiration. This will not be the first encounter of the kind. We have hundreds of acres of corn in front and behind our house which will be harvested soon. His green tractor will be competing with red, yellow and blue beauties; each of them equally enticing and fascinating to a little boy.
We will sit on the porch steps and watch them make their way back and forth across the fields, a slow-moving spectacle with plumes of dust billowing in their wake. I will explain to him some of the many ways the corn will be used, we may walk into the field to glean ears missed.
We will examine the sharp stubble left behind and will touch the dried silk and husks tossed aside. I will tell him about corn cob jelly; and let him sniff the earthy aroma of the harvest. In the days to come, we will point out deer who come to scavenge amongst the rows at dusk.
Soon, another round of tractors will appear, this time to plant wheat, which will spring forth like a lush yard in the spring. He will ask about the planters and he will fall in love again, with another variation of a tractor.
I hope to be able to arrange for him to be able to ride a lap or two across the field with one of our neighbors, but, at the same time, am wary of my ability to pry him out of the cab. I also don’t want him to ever consider these machines toys or items to not be cautious around; they can be deadly.
Hopefully, for another year or decade, he will remain bashful and look on with unrequited love, from a distance. After all, he will have plenty of years to develop his appreciation of machinery, and for now, his Tonka trucks and scale models will have to do.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald.