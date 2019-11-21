Governor Voinovich has asked for a head to toe review of the Foster System, since Ohio is currently dead last in funding for Children’s Services. State Senator, Edna Brown from Toledo, pointed out that even if it was doubled, we would still be in last place. Only five percent of funding for Children’s Services comes from the state, while the national average is 40 percent. Ohio is a mess and change must be made. Soon.
Each year in Ohio, approximately 2,730 children will age out of the Foster Care system at the tender age of 18. While technically an adult in the eyes of the law; how many 18-year-olds do you know capable of finding employment, renting an apartment, and making smart life choices?
I can count on one hand the number of people I know who had that skill — and still have four fingers left. Yet, this is the expectation thrust upon these youngsters. Children who have not had the benefit of a stable homelife, where they might have learned many of the life skills they will desperately need — way before most children.
According to the Foundation for Foster Children, some of the end results are nothing more than dismal. For children who have aged out, within one year (by age 19) of being on their own, 14 percent of females will have had a child, 26 percent will have experienced homelessness and a whopping 36 percent experience incarceration.
One in two will develop some form of substance dependence. Indeterminate numbers will turn to the sex trade because they will feel they have no other option available to them.
What is even more heartbreaking is 32 percent of the children who do age out of the system, have been clients of Foster Care for more than three years.
Only three will earn a college degree, and most will not be able to avail themselves to technical training. Even the ones who do get into college, will face the challenges of where to live between semesters or during school breaks.
Many will not have a high school degree because the trauma and shifting of homes makes it difficult to excel in a learning environment. It’s no secret that lack of education limits the ability to gain successful employment beyond entry level work.
Counseling should be mandatory to help these youngsters cope with the emotions of abandonment, aloneness, grief and worthiness which are often internalized, and result in self-destructive behaviors.
Constant effort needs to be done to educate them regarding post –— emancipation options, enrolling in residential programs such as Bridges or helping to find safe housing, employment and transportation options.
These are just some of the suggestions that I have, keep in mind, we were only involved as foster parents for a couple of years. There are others, who will have many more practical ideas to add. I just hope someone in the Capital is listening and willing to finally take action.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.