I have had about as much stupidity as I can take. Call it cultural appropriation or whatever you want, but being repeatedly being told that I can’t say, do or wear something because some other group has declared it offensive or “theirs”, is nothing more than a pile of manure.
The most recent example is the “okay” sign. The thumb and forefinger form a circle and the other three fingers stick up like a rooster comb. This simple hand gesture has been used for decades as a non-verbal means of saying everything is all right. In middle schools across the nation it has been used in a juvenile male game with rules involves slugging your buddy in the arm if they looked at you make this gesture, again for decades. This past week, we were informed it is now considered a symbol of hatred, because some group of idiots have started doing this at meetings.
My response to that? Screw that. By backing away from the potential of offensive, it gives power to the very people wanting to control or intimidate you. If you want to take away the stigma, you dilute it. By which, you encourage people to use if for whatever they want, whenever they want. I doubt anyone is going to think 80-year-olds flashing the okay sign is going to think they are pushing white supremacy. Same way with toddlers playing peek-a-boo, coaches signaling players, or friends and family members giving props or comfort to others. Refuse to allow it to become a symbol.
Our two-year-old wore a knit cap last winter — it had simple bands of color. He loved it because it was pretty. It opened us up to a dialogue about colors, rainbows and how light was refracted. While shopping, some idiot made a comment about his hat, with an inference regarding sexuality. I whipped around and pointed out that as baby, we weren’t really discussing adult love yet, but, when we do get to that point, his choice of clothing as a tot won’t have a lot of impact. I refused to allow a simple piece of clothing become a symbol beyond a loving gift to a little boy to keep him warm and snug. The boy blushed and scooted off.
The best part of living is the ability to learn, explore and appreciate the world around us and all it offers. Language, colors, art, style, and food are a universal smorgasbord and for someone to say no because they are trying to deny the rest of the world the opportunity to be enriched or to express our unique personalities is just rubbish and perhaps its own form of hate. Learning about, celebrating and embracing aspects of each other’s culture should make us more inclusive instead of cowering in fear of offending someone.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.