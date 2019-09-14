I think most parents have at one time or another, faced down their child as they have begged to keep a “new pet”; one that just happened to follow them home. I’m not talking about the stray kitten or dog they rescued, but the oddball critter.
As a kid, I was probably one of the biggest offenders. I remember bringing in a nest of baby mice, a mourning dove, numerous bunnies, an ill-tempered young groundhog, a hyperactive baby raccoon, every cat and dog within a mile radius of our home and once, a baby skunk.
The cats and dogs were the only keepers, even though I really wanted that skunk. I also brought into the house assorted toads, walking sticks, garter snakes and I smuggled in a cocoon of praying mantis, which hatched under my bed, long after I had forgotten about it. I assumed mom and dad would have been as enchanted with each of these creatures as I was. They weren’t. Not even a little bit.
So why would I ever assume that my kid was going to be different? Living in a rural area, we sometimes are exposed to a different sort of fauna than others. When Sparky came careening into the house yelling that he found a new pet, I was thinking maybe a bunny or even a bird since he has shown no interest in toads or bugs.
When he started jumping up and down in excitement about his acquisition, it took a bit for me to figure out what he was talking about. A turtle. Okay. A nice box turtle would be interesting and easy to care for; for a couple of days before releasing back into the woods. I should have realized by the smirk on the Hub’s face, it wasn’t going to be as simple as that.
He carried the pail over to where I was sitting and inside, about the size of a half dollar coin was — a turtle. Not just any turtle, but a snapping turtle. I felt bad for Sparky, since this was not going to end well. He was not going to keep this critter, because mommy still has a scar on her little finger from when she brought home a slightly larger version of this prehistoric looking reptile years ago. Visions of a tiny finger being snipped off danced through my brain. Ridiculous, sure, but snapping turtles can be tenacious and their jaws are exceptionally powerful. They are not pet material. At least not in our household.
As gently as possible, I explained, that this was a baby turtle and had to go back into the woods so his mommy could find him. I also explained this type of turtle would bite and would not be a very good pet. Sparky looked disappointed for a few minutes then seemingly accepted the disappointing news. He and the Hubs returned the turtle to the tree line, with Sparky calling out “goodbyes” and admonishments for being a naughty turtle who bit fingers.
I worried he would be upset about the loss of his new friend, until he asked if we could get a dinosaur. Better luck next time, kid.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.