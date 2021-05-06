Mother’s Day. For many, the holiday summons an idealized image of an apron-adorned woman relaxing in a recliner with a joyful family surrounding her. Someone may be bringing her a cool beverage, a bouquet of flowers or fixing her a meal. Surely somewhere, this is what is happening, in my world, I can’t recall this ever being the case.
I mean, we did try to spoil mom when we were growing up, but, presents for holidays like Mother or Father’s Day were luxury items for cash strapped households. We would try to make a nice meal and get her to relax, but, more often than not, mom would have us out in the garden or the flower beds pulling weeds or planting.
Mostly, I seem to remember going to the Knotty Pine Restaurant with my grandparents and family for a “fancy” meal of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, applesauce and buttered corn — which came out of a can. Dining out was considered a huge treat and we were to be on our best behavior.
Today, Mother’s Day has changed somewhat in how I perceive it, and how others get through the day. I have classmates, friends and cousins, who will be struggling with the day. Their mothers long gone from their daily existence. They ache with the loss, and no matter the age, they miss these moms.
Others will struggle with the recent loss and will tear up at the sight of an empty chair or the advertising of the special tokens for mom. Still, others will sit next to the parent who struggles to remember the name of their child even as they hold their hand. Life can be cruel and the reality of today mocks the memory of yesterday.
I know there will be hundreds of children in our communities who would love nothing more than to be with their mothers, the same mothers who unfortunately chose drugs or other unhealthy life choices over their children. For them, they will be expected to celebrate a day for someone they may barely know or whom they have no real connection, despite the system calling them a “family.”
There will be some of us who ache for children who were ever so briefly in our lives, and we still whisper prayers for them.
The maternal instinct isn’t limited like some people think. We had a tom cat who loved nothing more than to curl up on a clutch of eggs, keeping them warm as he napped while the mother hen would go off in search of food. Time and time again, I would have to shoo him out of the nest because he would not relinquish it back to the hen. He was determined to be a foster mother of another species.
I know a young father who is raising his two nieces. He has recently gone from being a on-the-prowl bachelor to a dad who had to learn how to braid hair, paint tiny fingernails and cook something more than chili cheese dogs and onion rings. He had to learn how to be both mom and dad to these little girls, despite having little contact to his own mother as a kid. It’s been a challenge for him on several levels, but he has discovered his life is richer and blessed as he continues this path.
I think we all have aunts, neighbors, mentors, teachers and sometimes even strangers who provided mothering to us as we grew. An encouraging word or praise would make us want to be better people. An admonishment when we did something wrong or unkind would send us to despair and wonder how we could do better. Sadly, for some children, this is the closest thing to an example of good parenting they would ever get, while for others, it was simply another blessing in our lives.
This year, I will receive a wonderful hug from our four-year-old son and probably a four-pack of half-dead petunias to plant. I will sniff his hair as he hangs on tight and allow the love I feel for him wash over me like a wave of warm water. I will count my blessing and thank God for the gift of this child I never thought I would have.
I will do the same for my mother who I also love, admire and cherish while hoping she too will feel blessed. I will send prayers for comfort, safekeeping and gratitude for everyone in our lives who have been a mother at some time, or who may still need the comfort, support and unconditional love that comes from being so thoroughly cherished.
Then I am going to wonder who the heck had a family who cleaned the house for them and made them supper. Because it sure as heck won’t be happening here. Happy Mother’s Day to all.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.