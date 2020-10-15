There is nothing like the brisk weather of fall to stir up ones’ appetite. We crave hearty stews, carb rich breads and the comfort foods of our youth. We switch from wanting fruity pies like cherry and peach to custard and syrup- based pies like pumpkin and pecan. Our ovens get a workout, roasting root vegetables, meat, cornbread, and Bundt cakes. Our homes smell heavenly from these blessings. For me, nothing smacks more fully of cold weather food than the humble pancake.
For years, the pancake breakfast has been annual fundraisers for many service clubs. The variety of flapjacks is as broad as the causes they support. Trophies for Cross-country and Wrestling Meets? Have a buckwheat pancake topped with toasted pecans and syrup. Easter Egg Hunt needing funded, here are buttermilk cakes with strawberry jam. Food pantry or community kitchen needing resources? Try chocolate-chip pancakes with warm peanut butter and whipped cream. I will be first in line to support your literacy program, especially if you are waving pancakes with real blueberries in front of my face as an enticement. It is a carb loaded contentedness which lasts at least half a day for me.
The many festivals throughout Ohio, which have been canceled have curtailed these particular treats for many. No corn cakes, peach topped pecan flapjacks, strawberry waffles, or potato and sausage griddlecakes are being served up to hungry event goers this year. Some of us are in mourning, some might say, considering everything else going on, this is a bit whiny. But, honestly, don’t we all want a bit of comfort carbs?
Happily, in our town, the cancellation of the Pumpkin Show does not mean you will need to miss out on a longtime staple — pumpkin pancakes and sausages served up by our local Kiwanis Club. This Saturday, Oct. 17, you will be able to pick up some of your favorite Pumpkin theme festival food at the Fairgrounds from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Our hometown vendors will be able to provide your fix for pumpkin goodies; fudge, chili, bread, doughnuts, whoopie pies and of course, pumpkin pancakes and sausage.
Next Saturday, Oct. 24 you will also be able to pick up more pancakes as the Kiwanis Club sells them at the Presbyterian Church on Mound Street from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until they run out. I can almost smell the vanilla scented batter with the warm notes of pumpkin pie spices in those pancakes as I sit here. Savory sausages crafted with pumpkin and spices for optimal flavor from an Ohio farm makes my mouth water just thinking about them. I am a bit of an oddball in our community, with no love lost on all things pumpkin flavored, but even I like these delicacies.
Will it replace the Pumpkin Show? No. Will it come close? Not even. What these events will do however, is provide an opportunity to our civic clubs to raise some needed funds to continue to support local projects and activities in our community. It will also provide a chance to take home some comfort in a paper container, even if it is just a pancake.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.