We did everything right. We stayed home. We avoided groups, families and crowds. We shopped during early hours and stopped going to playgrounds, restaurants and church. We used hand sanitizer until our skin is red and angry, wearing face masks every time we stepped foot off of our property. I coordinated my work hours so my boss would be in days opposite from the ones I was in the office. It didn’t change anything. We still became sick with COVID-19.
As I write this, my husband is battling for his life from complications. I am heartsick and frankly, scared what this means for our family. I know he is getting the best care possible, but the inability to see him face-to-face — to touch his hand makes it harder. The questions our son asks nearly has me in tears and I feel guilty in my responses even as I wonder if my reassurances are lies.
I still have no sense of taste or smell and tire easily. I have a headache that is so bad, it makes my teeth hurt, I want to crawl into bed and sleep dreamlessly for a week. But I can’t.
The animals need tended and our son needs care and entertained. I need to get some work done so a paycheck continues to come in. I crawl into bed at night so tired, I am numb with fatigue and yet, my brain won’t stop. What if? What if? What if?
In the next room I hear our son sigh in his sleep. He will come into my bedroom in the early hours of the day and snuggle against me. His little form warm against my back and I will listen to the sound of his breathing until it lulls me into a fitful sleep.
I am exhausted, angry, scared and want nothing more than to have someone tell me all will be well and that they will “take care of things” for a while. I see neighbors and strangers out and about with no masks or wearing them on their chin, like their stupidity is some sort of badge of courage and I want to lash out with a savage cutdown.
Yes, I know that more than 90 percent of the population will recover from this virus if they catch it, many will have it and never realize it. But to be part of the group impacted by the other small percentile is excruciating.
I wrap myself in my husband’s bathrobe, I hug his pillow and more what ifs invade my brain, followed closely by how will I manage this or that? Creating problems before they need to be met and causing another night with no rest.
I pray and pretend. I create a place of calm for our son and I wait. This virus is real and the complications are ugly and vicious. My eyes burn from fatigue and I ache in ways I can’t describe. I will seek my bed and hope for rest. I send a text; “rest well and continue to fight; we love you and need you to be here with us”. The I hope my prayers are enough.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.