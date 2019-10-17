Fudge? Yes. Donuts? Yes. Pie? Yes. Waffles? Yes. We were playing 50 questions regarding our local Pumpkin Show. A colleague down the hall from my office questioned how much food could actually be made with pumpkin. I started listing off items with him responding on whether he would taste any of them.
Bread? Yes. Pumpkin butter? Yes. Pancakes? Yes. Seeds? Yes. Pumpkin seems to get a complete pass as a vegetable when incorporated into any sort of confection. Bland and somewhat watery when baked, it is somehow elevated this time of year and people add it to all types of food. Not even chocolate has as much diversity.
Cream puffs? Yes. Pumpkin Carmel Corn? Uh, maybe. Coffee? Probably not. Bubble Tea? No. He is starting to question whether these food items are real. I assured him that they were and even told him which street he could probably find the booths selling these delicacies.
What about pizza? Sloppy Joes or Tacos? He as good as told me I was just making up stuff now. I admitted to throwing the tacos in there for fun but, assured him the pizza and sloppy joes had their own fan club. His look of disbelief over the pumpkin chili dogs, pulled pork and cornbread had him demanding he be shown a copy of the Pumpkin Show program listing all the food items available.
I assured him, there was a long and rich tradition of Pickaway County residents participating in this event. Almost every girl who attended first grade in the county will be able to remember riding in the Little Miss Pumpkin Show as a candidate. Local students will recall cheering for a classmate to be named queen. Everyone will remember gaping at the giant pie in the window of Lindsey’s Bake Shop and wondering why anyone would stick their finger in it.
Residents will have a solid opinion on which parade is their favorite and will be quick to explain that the lawn chairs lining the parade route will stay there all week, not to be touched by anyone other than their owners. They will also politely tell you it is the Pumpkin SHOW, not festival or fair. We also know the booth right in front of Lindsey’s sells the same pumpkin donuts without the hour wait to get into the bakeshop.
Local gardeners, bakers and artisans will anxiously await judging of all the contests to see if they have bragging rights for another year. Some of us will do some early holiday shopping from some of the venders. Everyone will gripe about the parking.
It’s a lovely blend of small-town interests and activities with bigger festival rides and venders. While I wonder what residents from 100 years ago would think about the Pumpkin Show now, I feel in some ways it’s still holds the same sort of magic and excitement which makes us all feel a bit like a kid again.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.