Forget Halloween: late October has become synonymous with my annual blood pressure and an anxiety spike resulting sleepless nights from another fearful event. That’s right, time to select options for health care for the following year. This year is no different. I have decided I really, really miss the days of when a HR person handed me a handbook and told me there would be an envelope coming in the mail with my insurance card. Simple and no anxiety involved.
Because of changes in regulations, taxes, etc., etc., I am now responsible for these choices and payment of insurance for myself. Unfortunately, the marketplace only offers a limited selection of providers. In our county — three insurance companies. Add to the confusion, we need to figure out which one supports our team of care providers (doctors) and pharmaceutical formulas (prescriptions). It’s no secret, each insurance plan covers something different. The percentage they pay for prescriptions, office visits, hospital visits and lab work vary wildly as does the deductible.
My doctor no longer accepts my insurance plan, due to their failure to pay providers, so doctor visits are out of pocket, but do not apply to my deductible. I have not reached my out of pocket cap, so prescriptions are paid primarily out of pocket as well. Even with manufacturers coupons, the pharmacist winds up asking; “were you aware of the price of this prescription?” a couple times every month. Unfortunately, I am.
This coming year, it looks like the combine cost of insurance premiums and prescriptions for me will be double the cost of our mortgage — every single month. This does not even cover vision or dental services, which is unfortunate since every fall, I grind my teeth in my sleep for about three months. Since insurance premiums do not count toward the deductible, if I stay out of the hospital, I will never reach the point where insurance pays more than a small percentage of prescription costs. On top of that, I will get a better price on most prescriptions by purchasing a discount card by the pharmacy. This is the best option available to me, and frankly; it stinks like week old fish in July.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.
I am fortunate enough to be able to afford to work with an insurance consultant who will work through all the options, research coverage for me and search for every available discount. I am fortunate, because I cannot imagine how much more these costs would be without her expertise.
I am trying to manage my stress over this situation since it impacts my health in various ways. But it is difficult when the system which is supposed to help support my well-being is the cause of so much anxiety. I have said it before, and will say it again, the Affordable Health Care Act is only affordable to the politicians who put it in place and are exempt from the program.