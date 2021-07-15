It’s hard to believe it is the middle of July already. The hot and steamy days have been randomly interrupted by short periods of cool spring-like weather, which has kept many of us in a state of constant hay fever, or with the ever-miserable summer head cold.
Our son Sparky has been creating astonishing amounts of body fluids every time he sneezes. This happens most often when there is not a tissue to be found, his solution is typically to run over and give whichever parent is closest a hug and covertly wipe his nose on our clothing. It is disconcerting and gross. In all fairness, he tried the same thing with our dog, but wound up with a face full of slime and dog fur much to his dismay.
The week has been a bit of a challenge, upheavals at work has made for sleepless nights. Our rooster, Elvis, along with four of the pullets were attacked and killed by foxes or coyotes. Then on top of everything else, Mom and I are having a yard sale. In all fairness, 90 percent of the stuff is from our house and Mom is pretty much supplying the sale location. She has been a real trooper. Pricing items and arranging them on tables which we can haul out of her garage for display.
Most items are child-focused and I have to say — this four-year old had more clothes as a toddler in one year — than I had most of my entire high school years. Piles of stuff. I had collected and sorted items throughout the year, thinking I would price them as I had time, which I never had. Grocery bags of items turned into garbage bags full of items. A shoe box turned into storage tubs full of toys.
As I hauled items into Mom’s, some items bring a lump to my throat. A storage tote with a pink owl on it, which had we had purchased to contain some of our beloved foster daughter’s items brought back memories of Princess Buttercup climbing into it to play a giggly game of peek-a-boo. It makes me ache to see it go but, keeping it will not bring her back into our lives. Maybe it will bring delight to another a little girl.
There are numerous dinosaurs and trucks that Sparky has outgrown, books he no longer enjoys and, of course, clothes for all seasons. They are also hard to part with because they show he has outgrown that phase of life; he is growing older and more independent by the minute and his infancy is now a thing of the past. The cheerful colors reflecting the happiness of the day, in the plaid shirt he wore the day he was adopted, will be worn by another little boy.
The baby swing, which our princess and son once gleefully enjoyed has been outgrown and is now ready to be passed on as well. Highchairs, winter caps, even tiny pairs of socks tugs at memories as reminders of what was and will not be again in our household. A part of me wants to hold on to them in an effort to stop time and the other part of me screams for this to go away because the clutter is suffocating.
This weekend, Mom and I will hopefully be able to sell most of the items we have accumulated: the punchbowl set, the small appliances, books, etc., which will hopefully bring happiness to someone else. Someone else will take home newfound treasurers as we breathe easier over the bit of space, we opened in our storage areas.
We will also no doubt, wonder what the h*** we were thinking to have a yard sale in the middle of July when it feels like we are sitting in a heated swamp, and privately swear this is the last time we are going to do this. We will socialize with buyers and people just looking. Friends will drop by to visit as if they needed an excuse to do so.
We will catch up on life and just spend time together creating new memories out of a mundane activity. I think it will be a good day — because if nothing else, we will be together, and you just can’t put a price on something that precious.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.