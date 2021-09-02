There are many milestones in a person’s life. Our son Sparky recently reached a new one. The day was picture perfect when I escorted him to the end of the driveway to watch him eagerly climb up the steps of the school bus. He plopped down in the seat right behind the bus driver and happily waved goodbye as I stood with a lump in my throat.
His excitement was tangible, and I wanted to be happy for him, but it was another reminder he is growing up. The Hubs and I had debated whether to send him on the bus. I was adamant, riding the bus is a big step with social development for kids in the country. It provides time to talk to other children on the bus and to see where nearby classmates live while being safely transported in the equivalent to a yellow tank. Sparky loves it.
When Sparky returns home at mid-day. He bounces down the step, greets his father and scrambles inside to play. What he does not do is share his day. It’s maddening. We comb through the contents of his binder looking for clues and activities he has done. If you ask him about what happened or what he learned, his response is either he can’t remember, or they did nothing. It’s like talking to a sulking 15-year-old.
“Sweetie, what did you learn today?”
“Nothing.”
“Did anything make you laugh today?”
“I don’t think so.”
“Did you make a new friend?”
“Yeah, but I can’t remember their name.”
“Did you enjoy story time?”
“What story time?”
On it goes. It’s leaves us exasperated. What I have gleamed through some questionable interrogation techniques is that there is a one boy in his class who won’t wash his hands after going the bathroom, and another student eats their boogers. Neither was a nugget of information I really wanted, although he did assure me neither one of these people had his name.
Other family members have tried to pry details out of him as well, at which point he clams up after announcing he is “shy.” That boy is about as shy as a shark at an all you can eat seafood buffet.
He has shared that he really enjoys recess and the large water basin-like sink for hand washing outside the bathrooms. I guess that is something, but not much.
I had hoped by now, he would be bursting with enthusiasm and sharing more about his class time other than he sits crisscross applesauce on a square with a lemon during rug time.
Perhaps as the year goes on, he will share more information, but for now, it is enough that he happily scrambles out of bed and gets ready for the bus each morning. Something I hope he continues to do for the rest of his educational experience.
