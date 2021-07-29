Mother Nature seems to have it in for us. I don’t mean in a straight wind flattening the house or lightening strikes sort of thing, more of a what can I do to annoy the stuffing out of these people in a dozen different ways.
For weeks now, we have been baby-sitting a pumpkin plant. Our son Sparky started the seed in a recycled slushy cup, I wanted him to be able to see the roots develop and all the fascinating aspects of germination. We carefully placed the seed, wrapped the cup with plastic wrap and placed it in a protected area on the deck to allow it to grow.
Sparky would check it daily — sometimes several times, waiting for the miracle of life to occur. When nothing occurred within a week — he forgot about it. Until a month later, I uncovered the cup and discovered a sturdy sprout. We transplanted it and carefully watered it and added soil amendments to promote a healthy plant. He watched with interest as leaves unfurled and flowers bloomed, when a tiny pumpkin formed, he was cautiously excited — in all fairness, the little green bulb did not look like a pumpkin.
Every day, we would check the progress as the pumpkin progressed from a grape-sized lump to a decent-sized pumpkin. Unfortunately, something happened this week and the vine collapsed, and I had to tell him his pumpkin was not going to grow to completion. He was unhappy when told “mommy can’t fix this.” A tough lesson in gardening.
To add frustration, the beautiful olpalka tomato plant I had been nurturing was attacked by a hoard of dreaded hornworms. The leaves neatly snipped off by the fat little green demons. Sparky was fascinated by these hungry fiends and begged me to not kill them. So, we ceremoniously relocated a few. However, the next day, upon the discovery of additional worms, I appealed to his bloodthirsty side and suggested we feed them to the chickens. Initially, he was reluctant until he saw how excited they were over this new offering. Then he suggested we check every plant on the property for hornworms.
Our chickens have also been under attack. We lost two more pullets by some critter who was able to get into their coop. Scattered feathers were all that remained of this invasion. Unfortunately, one of the victims was Sparky’s favorite, a ditzy, cream-colored hen, which for some reason he adored. I patched up the suspected entry and again, wondered how on Earth I could rebuild our rather ramshackle run with my highly questionable construction skills.
I will need to complete this task before winter when the foxes, minks and coyotes become more active and aggressive with finding a meal.
Poor Sparky was stung for the first time this week, he said it was by a wasp and we had a long conversation about why bugs attack and how we can prevent it in the future. He was a trooper as we applied ice and the spray to help with the wound. Meanwhile, the Hubs went outside and sprayed enough wasp killer to open an ozone hole.
We are still battling squirrels in the barn and storage shed — these little bushy-tailed tree rats have caused quite a bit of damage and a lot of messes. The Hubs sets traps and relocates the “fairydiddles” as he calls them; they are also called “mountain boomers” or red squirrels, but they are slightly smaller than most squirrels.
The are cute little terrors with chainsaw teeth gnawing everything in sight. I am considering importing a half dozen or so corn or black snakes to deal with these invasive critters, but then I would have snakes to deal with, as well as an unhappy husband.
Right now, we are keeping busy with everything Mother Nature is tossing our way. I have some ideas on how to deal with half of them, but, frankly, don’t have the energy, time and manpower to do so. Until I do, we will continue to do battles on the different fronts, hopefully with better results. Maybe then, Mother Nature will find something better to do — elsewhere.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.