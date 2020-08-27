It’s been a spectacular week for our son, Sparky. During a fine game of hide and seek, he realized he can crawl into the chicken coop via the nesting box ramp. He was enormously entertained as mommy crawled over all sorts of structures and through a thicket loaded with berry vines and poison ivy searching for him.
It wasn’t until he saw mommy was truly panicked from thinking he might be lost in the 400 acres of soybeans across from the house, that he crept out, complete with feathers and straw stuck to his clothes and hair. Considering this child is incapable of being quiet for more than three minutes, he truly outdid himself with this round. He celebrated his clever hiding place while mommy went looking for aspirin.
On Sunday, we decided to go on a family outing, the rest of the summer has been a bit of a bust as far as vacations and family visitations go like it has for most of the country. We arose early and drove a couple of hours until we crossed the river; our destination was a drive through dinosaur exhibit. We did not tell Sparky where we were going because we wanted to enjoy his reaction. He did not disappoint.
The moment he saw the first dinosaur, he squealed “Look! It’s a Spinosaurus!” He repeated this performance with every single dinosaur on display. Including the styracosaurus and the quetzalcoatlus; both large and freakish looking beasts with ridiculous names-plus. He stood on the car console, head and upper body sticking out through the sunroof, and not only screaming the names of each exhibit, but also what they ate.
It was possibly the longest 45 minutes of fun we have had in years. I was sort of waiting for him to either to pass out from lack of oxygen or for his voice to give out. I imagine others were as well.
At the end of the tour, I was strapping him back into his car seat when he plucked out the toy dinosaur in his “bonus bag”. He stared at the little orange dinosaur with the elongated nose and jaw, and with a note of disgust announced, “this is a dumb looking baryonyx, mommy!" Of course, it was, but, the scholarly renderings also looked pretty dorky, so it was all about perspective.
After the dinosaur safari, we ventured over to the local aquarium to gawk at all the exotic fish species. It wasn’t nearly as cool as the dinosaurs and his since he had expended most of his energy screaming like a Tarzan-esque tour guide, this tour was not nearly as much fun — for pretty much anyone in the vicinity. A cranky and tired child does not do well with social distancing and waiting in line.
Sparky has been progressing well with his toilet training, a somewhat haphazard process which I will spare you details, but he has done well enough that his daddy ordered a collection of Godzilla themed toys for him. They are ugly enough they make the dinosaurs look attractive. He has been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Amazon delivery van all week.
He has also discovered, that by dragging the step stool to the fridge, he is now capable of pilfering the contents of the freezer section. When we came upon him sitting at his activity table, Sparky had the carton of ice cream open and was eating his fill while utilizing a soup ladle as a spoon. I was bemused until the hubs stated, “he learned that from you.” This was vigorously denied, not once have I ever used a ladle.
Considering the week is only half over, I can’t imagine what adventures are in store for Sparky. He gleefully approaches each day as an opportunity to push his boundaries and to look forward to whatever the day may bring. Even if it is a just a box of Godzilla toys from Amazon.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.