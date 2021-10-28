It’s the week after the Pumpkin Show. The days after this massive event for our small town leaves everything and everyone looking rather hungover after a week-long bender. The influx of visitors and excitement somehow knocks everything off balance for a while.
I am hopeful, that despite the somewhat-drizzly weather that the local civic and booster clubs were able to refill their coffers from their food booth sales or parking lot intakes. I know members from our church were helping at one of the food booths, others were managing the parking lot fundraiser.
These activities will help support the charitable activities within the community. The local Kiwanis and Rotary booths seemed to be busy with pumpkin-themed food offerings, which is good. After a year of being closed down from most fundraising ventures, their bank accounts were feeling the pinch.
The Hubs worked at the Kiwanis booth, I pitched in to help judge the local pet parade contest, which is always fun. Talking to the entrants about their pets is always enlightening, amusing and often heartwarming.
The majority of the time was spent with our son Sparky. To a four-year-old, the festival is nothing short of magical. The rides, the smell, the noise, the vibrant colors of items for sale – it’s a lot to take in.
Sparky excitedly danced about wanting to ride all the rides, explore the vending booths, play the games, see the pumpkins and eat a corn dog; all at the same time. I will admit, we indulged him, and he had a ball.
We held off on the corndog until Sparky was done with the rides for obvious reasons. He rode the ponies as they plodded about in a circle. Chattering the whole time about what a good rider he was, how his pony, Jerry, was the best pony of the bunch, etc. It was when he piped up with a somewhat awed tone of voice, asking if his pony was pooping as he watched another pony across the leader wheel, that I realized it wasn’t going to take much to make him happy.
He went down the row of rides, one after another, then we went to another section with rides and despite his disgust over not being quite tall enough to ride some, he was still happy to dash through the funhouse repeatedly, until he noticed the colorful and noisy lure of the tilt-o-whirl.
Mom got to ride with him, primarily to keep him anchored in if necessary. We had another older woman in the car with another small child, she and I exchanged looks of “this should be interesting.”
We were strapped into the ride, and as we slowly revved up to full speed; he loved it. The music, the DJ asking us to scream, he thought it was amazing as the ride tilted on its side and we sped around. But, when the ride slowed down, he thought it was over and he unhooked his seat belt in anticipation of disembarking.
In a panic , I yelled at him to sit down and re-latched his belt, because I knew something he did not realize. We were going to go in reverse. The ride once again sped up and we hurled backward in a centrifugal force, which shoved him outward and against me. I hugged him close as he now, looked concerned about his choices instead of gleeful. When we finally came to a stop, we staggered out of the car and down the ramp to where the Hubs waited.
Sparky tugged my hand and announced that ride had nearly made him throw up. Concerned for him, I asked him if he wanted to sit down for a bit, he shook his head no, but suggested we wait a while before riding it a second time.
We continued on, roller coaster, Ferris wheel, tractor rides, magic school bus, airplanes, he did them all. We continued our path around the town square and when he saw the face painting booth, he about exploded with pure joy. We waited in line as he waivered between his choice of design, finally settling for the skeleton.
I warned him, he would have to sit still as the makeup was applied, undaunted he agreed. When it was finally his turn, he scrambled into the chair and sat as still as he was able as he was face was transformed by makeup.
When finished, the artist held up a mirror for his admiration and his reflection scared him. His eyes popped open, he shrank back, then catapulted out of the chair and over to mom, fiercely clutching my leg. After a minute, he peeked again in the mirror as I explained it was just pretend and he was still there.
He relaxed after that and even gave an admiring grin in the mirror. We continued on, looking for the ever-popular corn dog. We stopped for a bit so he could dance to the live music at one of the stages, then admired the pumpkin display. He stuffed himself with a corn dog and a dish of dipping dots.
We admired his artwork displayed on the wall of the arts and crafts display, which his class had contributed and headed toward the car since he was fading fast. By the time I had backed the car onto a street, Sparky was conked out. He slept, clutching his “rainbow-hued popper,” his unsettling skeletal painted face grinning even as he muttered, he wanted to ride again.
Later that night, as we washed his face, he looked at me and said, “we had a good time today, didn’t we?”
We sure did little man, we sure did.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald.