This is a beast of a week. We have daylight saving time, Saint Patrick’s Day and the first day of spring all in one week. Whew.
I don’t know about you, but I loathe daylight saving time. Especially in the springtime. In our household, it means, we are once again doing chores in the dark, driving to work in the dark and being cranky because when the alarm goes off — it’s dark. It’s sort of like being thrust back into winter as I stagger around in a fog for about a week while craving comfort food and sleep. Bleh.
To emphasize the disparity, our four-year-old son, Sparky, will wake up in the morning, do a big stretch and he is off and running. Chattering away a mile a minute, oftentimes picking up the conversation from before he fell asleep the night before. I envy his energy and bubbly spirits at 5:30 a.m.
Saint Patrick’s Day is always fun, the colorful costumes, parades, bagpipe music, dancing and food demand a festive spirit. Unless you were a kid back in the 1970’s and forgot to wear green to school on that day — then you were getting pinched by your classmates all day long. I remember one year, showing a fading bruise on my arm that was spectacular shades of green, yellow and black as proof against being pinched. It was the only time I was grateful for dodgeball.
A friend gifted Sparky with a t-shirt for the holiday; it has the required dinosaur emblazoned across the front and wishes everyone a “Happy St. Pat-Rex Day.” He loves it. We will add it to his collection of Halloween, Christmas and Thanksgiving dinosaur shirts. He supports equal opportunity for dinosaur holiday apparel.
The first day of spring is this Saturday, finally. After a year missing family gatherings, celebrations and socializing, this winter felt like it went on for eons. The milder temperatures make me itch to plant seeds in the vain attempt to grow fresh peas and tomatoes despite knowing that our dog, the squirrels, rabbits and The Hubs will somehow make certain they don’t survive beyond mid-maturity.
I planted some flower bulbs with Sparky’s “help”, then placed wire across the top to keep the squirrels from digging them up. I congratulated myself on this maneuver until a few days later, I saw that ground moles had made tunnels leading to every bulb. Every single one. Jerks.
Sparky and I were walking around our property looking for signs of spring, notably flowers. I encouraged him to leave most of the early blooming dandelions for hungry bees as we talked about pollination and the importance of bugs. We talked about signs of spring and nature as we examined buds, sprouts and old bird nests.
I admired the daffodils pushing their way up, he admired a dead squirrel; I was upset he wanted to pick all the buds, he was upset he couldn’t bring the squirrel into the house. We compromised and left everything outside in the original location. As we continued our stroll, I noted the other sign of spring in our yard.
The arrival of Coors beer bottles, for 17 years, we have had some idiot, toss these things in the yard. The interesting part is they are not spread out along the property like someone tossed it as they drove by. There are usually two or three, once as many as five, tossed in about the same spot — hurled a fair distance from the road.
The person doing this would have to stop their vehicle, get out and then chuck them; otherwise, the branches from our oak tree would prevent them from getting that far onto the property. It makes me mad, not only is that just rude and gross, but it is in an area where our dog and son play.
I would love nothing more than to catch the culprit, then in the dead of night, leave a truckload of chicken poop in their driveway with those bottles stuck in there like decorative flags. Apparently, the bottle-tossing dingdong doesn’t realize (or care) those bottles could shatter, and pieces of glass go undetected with the potential of cutting unprotected feet or becoming projectiles when we start mowing.
It is the most unwelcome sign of spring we have and wish it would go away. Just like daylight saving time.
