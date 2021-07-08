The hot lazy days of summer are generally the jewels of childhood’s memories. The slower pace and warmth allow for more time outside as children explore the world. Our son Sparky has been enjoying the opportunity to go to parks, the zoo and playing in his kiddie pool.
He has also become more aware of the world around him, asking endless questions about bugs, snakes and birds. The cicadas, while initially terrifying for him, became a source of fascination. He was enthralled as they clung to his arm as he studied their delicate wing structure and red eyes. Their discarded shells were equally interesting. It opened up the opportunity to talk about other bugs, and we would study pictures of all sorts of six-legged beings and discuss what they ate, how they had babies and so forth.
The discovery of a perfect cup-shaped nest on the ground created another discussion, with strands of grass anchoring it in place, it was a curiosity, the deliberate placement under a rather pitiful rose bush, raised the question of who built it.
The three eggs within did not help, the cream-hued orbs with brown speckles of two of them contrasted with the beige and brown egg which was considerably larger. We would occasionally see a tiny wren-like bird shoot out of the nest if we approached the clothesline next to the nesting sight, but we never got a good look at her.
The day Sparky discovered a nearly bald chick within the nest, he was exuberant. He would squat down next to the nest to study the spindly little bird, with the closed eyes and the tuft of down on its nearly bald bobble head. He would fuss when the little beak would stretch open because mommy would not allow him to give the chick a meal of gummy worms.
This tiny creature, no larger than my thumb was scrutinized daily by our boy. He would ask; what the baby ate (not milk), when the other eggs would hatch (never?), what his name was (Earl) and where he pooped (in the nest). This led to a variety of answers which either fascinated or horrified him, and often led to other questions.
This went on for about a week, when sadly, one morning he went to check on the chick and it was gone, along with one of the eggs. I didn’t have the heart to tell him a snake (or one of the chickens) had probably eaten them. He sadly announced the mommy had moved her babies and I left it at that. He was sad for a while, but with the resiliency of the clueless, he moved on. We still haven’t figured out what type of bird it was, but we are hopeful to get an answer soon.
Sparky has discovered the explosion of flavor which comes from eating strawberries, mulberries and raspberries straight off the vine, he pokes through our neglected strawberry bed for a ruby treasure and pops them into his mouth as quickly as he can find them. His satisfaction with each discovery is evident.
Most recently, he has discovered that our cucumber bush is producing a pickling-sized fruit about every other day, and he is astounded at the prickly texture and different colors and ridges. He still won’t eat one, but I remain optimistic it will happen.
A pumpkin plant, which is growing in a red bucket, is taking over our deck. Sparky is keenly interested in where the pumpkins are at this point, I explained the huge blossoms will be future pumpkins, but he still has a healthy case of skepticism regarding this claim.
I caught him gently lifting a blossom and peeking underneath looking for a pumpkin. We water the plant almost daily and he talks about entering the Pumpkin Show, making pies and Jack o’ lanterns. We have spent time reading and learning about the care of pumpkin plants and what might be causing leaves to turn brown or what sort of things we can do to amend the soil, and which bugs we should keep an eye out for. It’s been a learning experience for both of us.
We have talked about the clover growing in the yard and it’s role in feeding bees, butterflies, moths and bunnies, why lightening bugs blink in the night, and where tree frogs, toads and bullfrogs live. His little brain is soaking up so much information and I much prefer the weird and ongoing questions over him hunkering down over a video game.
I am hopeful, he will look back at this summer and think it was a good one. Not one with big moments like a trip to Disney or a big vacation, but one of small moments full of wonder, contentment and companionship. The gift of the simple opportunity to be a child, exploring the world around him at a leisurely pace doesn’t come to all children and I feel blessed he can have this, at least for this moment in time.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.