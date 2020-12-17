Holidays mean different things for people. It can evoke joyful memories of family gatherings or adventures or it can remind people of painful memories and losses. Our experiences help shape us and create our reactions to sights, sounds and even food. I have a friend who can’t eat sugar cookies, it makes her too melancholy remembering the year her mother taught her how to make them, only to lose her mother and little sister later that day in an auto accident. Those same cookies were served at the wake.
As we grew up, our parents both worked to make ends meet, some months with more success than others. During the holiday season, mom would make sourdough bread and buckeyes to sell to her coworkers as a source of extra income. Our holidays were by necessity, modest, but we felt rich for the carefully chosen items we did receive. At least until our next-door neighbor kids visited and in true brat fashion informed us that Santa liked them better because he brought them “better” and more gifts than ours. We still appreciated our toys and played with them long after the neighbors lost interest in their own.
One thing I do associate with Christmas is the smell of orange zest and toasting nuts. Mom would make delicious cookies and their scent was like being wrapped in a warm blanket of love. The oven also helped to warm our little home, so it was a double win. Cranberry cookies with orange zest, sugar cookies, and wedding cake cookies would make their once-a-year appearance. While I enjoy all of these, the humble wedding cake are my favorite. They were easy and inexpensive to make. We had access to hickory and walnut trees, gathering whole nuts in buckets during the fall, lugging them home to shell out as we sat in front of the television watching “The Waltons” or something along those lines. We would put the nuts in the freezer for later, and the shells in the woodstove. It’s a good memory.
Wedding Cakes (makes about 2 dozen)
1 cup butter, room temperature
¾ cup powder sugar (more for dusting)
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 cups flour
1 cup finely chopped and toasted nuts. (can use walnuts, pecans, hickory or almonds)
Mix all ingredients until well blended. Make 1 Tablespoon sized balls and place on lined baking sheet, flatten slightly. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 minutes. Then dust with powder sugar while still warm.
Every time I bite into these treats, I think how blessed I am to have the resources to make and share baked goodies with those special to me. This Saturday, we will be dropping off a bag of food to help our local food pantry, they will be collecting donations of non-perishable foods or money at the various churches on Mound Street from 9 am to 1 pm. Any and all donations to nourish the body and soul are appreciated to help those challenged with being able to keep food on the table. The holidays are meant to remind us of blessings and joy, not to create a memory of hunger. Let’s all act as goodwill ambassadors to our neighbors.
