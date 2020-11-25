Thanksgiving is quite possibly one of my favorite holidays. No other day is quite as steeped in tradition and family as this annual event for expressing appreciation for the many blessings we have in our lives. While this year has thrown a serious monkey wrench on gatherings, we will still be able to have a nice meal with special dishes which evoke memories of family dinners. Grandma H’s homemade noodles with a savory broth made with stock from chicken backs and necks. It was delicious. Grandmother R’s cranberry dish was a non-traditional salad with Jell-o, mandarin oranges, pineapple, cranberry sauce, and a whipped cream topping, good enough for dessert or as a fruited salad. Warm, yeasty dinner rolls, light and fluffy went quickly, their golden-brown tops, tender from butter being brushed across them as soon as they came out of the oven. These meals were a herculean effort in my Grandma’s tiny kitchen yet, she managed to provide a feast for nearly 20 people each year.
The memories of these gatherings and people who once surrounded us are in every smell and taste of these dishes. I miss so many of these family members and would like nothing more than to experience this sort of gathering once again.
On the plus side, at least I can cook. We will have plenty of food for the day and leftovers to graze on for the coming week. The same cannot be said for many of the former students who are now my friends. They have suddenly realized that travel to see their families is unlikely and are scrambling to figure out how to pull off a full-fledged meal, the type of which they have never done. To this, I have been receiving text messages with questions regarding meal preparation. I can always tell who has looked on the internet and have become overwhelmed with ideas, choices, advise, and information. There is a sort of defeated desperation in their inquiries.
One asked about making a home-made pumpkin pie- including the crust. Desperate to impress his new girlfriend, in a moment of stupidity this young man told her he would bring a home-made pie. Knowing that a first- time pie crust would be awful, and a store bought one would not bring the “wow” factor he is hoping for; I shared a recipe for pie filling and recommended he make a cookie crust with gingersnaps to punch up the flavor a bit. Easy, and knowing how precise this guy is, he would be able to shape the crust into a perfect shell, pour the filling into it without spilling a drop and it should create a beautiful pie which would also be tasty. He made a test pie and is confident he will blow everyone away.
Another text came from a woman who had bought a turkey for the holiday – for her and her roommate. A 23- pound turkey. Her biggest concern was the foil pan she had, did not seem to be heavy enough. Imagine that. I pointed out, she only has a small apartment oven, so the turkey was probably not going to fit into it. Secondly, that bird was going to provide enough meat to feed them every day for 2-3 weeks. I suggested she give that bird to a local soup kitchen or someone with a large family and go buy a turkey breast or a roasting chicken. She could brine it in a simple solution of sugar, salt, herbs and water overnight, do a simple butter and herb rub in the morning, pop it in the oven and have it done in no time, with only a pound or two of leftover meat to deal with. She sounded relieved with this suggestion and was happy that she would not need to stick her hand inside a bird to retrieve “gross stuff”.
Another young woman asked for a recipe for “corn stuff”. It took awhile to figure out what she was talking about, a simple corn pudding made with Jiffy cornbread mix, corn, butter, and sour cream baked until firm and golden in color. She was happy to have an almost fail proof side dish to take to work since she works second shift at a fire station.
Each of these young adults are finding their way and trying to hold on to a semblance of tradition and family, even as they are away from those, they care about above all. I told them, even if the meal was a terrible failure, it was going to be okay, because sometimes, those failures make the funniest memories. I shared the story about the time when I was in college I wanted to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal for several of my friends who had nowhere to go for the holiday; turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry relish, dinner rolls, pie, the whole shebang. The week before, I had written out the menu and meal prep schedule and posted it on the fridge door. Looking at all the early morning tasks, my Japanese roommate offered to stuff the turkey. It had never crossed my mind to ask, “with what”. The astonishment of discovering she had filled the cavity of the bird with an octopus and hardboiled eggs before baking is still very real; plus the mystery of where she had obtained an octopus in rural southeastern Ohio in the 1980’s is still very much alive. I considered the meal to be a complete failure due to the horrified reactions of almost everyone there, but it is now hilarious for that very reason.
Our family wishes you and yours a wonderful holiday and hope you have only happy surprises.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.